Rudy Giuliani was suspended for practicing law in New York State





Rudy Giuliani, a former personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, who once had one of the most prestigious jobs in the legal profession, was suspended by an appeals court in New York State on Thursday for "false and misleading evidence." 2020 elections. In a ruling released after disciplinary proceedings, the court concluded that "there is indisputable evidence," that former U.S. attorney Giuliani Manhattan conveyed "false and misleading statements" to the courts, lawmakers and the general public as a former lawyer. President Donald J. Trump and Trump's campaign are linked to Trump's pure effort to re-elect him in 2020. Giuliani's "behavior immediately threatens the public interest and ensures the suspension of the practice of interim law," the court wrote. Suspending his legal license It is a formidable force in legal circles, and in recent years Giuliani's reputation has improved as he received an investigative sentence from the office he headed, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, for illegal lobbying.



