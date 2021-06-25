earthquake detection through a flying balloon; Scientists use the same tool to detect earthquakes





Scientists recently discovered an earthquake using instruments they placed inside a flying balloon over California. Reports have determined that the same mechanism could one day detect so-called “quakes” or earthquakes on Venus.

Space.com reports that tremors on Earth and beyond are an essential tool for understanding how the planet formed and what its interiors do, and researchers have measured both earthquakes and tremors.

However, earthquakes will be more difficult to identify compared to either of the two mentioned, simply because of how aggressive the surface of Venus is.

No lander has operated on the surface of Venus for more than two hours, thus, the researchers are analyzing instruments that might detect earthquakes from less dangerous environment than the planet’s thick cloud surface.

(Photo: Brands & People on Unsplash) Scientists recently detected an earthquake using instruments they placed inside a flying balloon over California.

Balloon-loaded barometer

For Venous, the researchers believe their best bet is to design and develop sensor systems that can detect earthquakes from the planet’s atmosphere.

Specifically, scientists are determining whether a balloon loaded with instruments that measure atmospheric pressure, known as barometers, will have a seismic detection function.

This particular technology is not nearly ready for a trip to the world next door to this planet. First, researchers are playing with the concept that is here on Earth.

So, in July 2019, when a powerful earthquake shook Ridgecrest, California, and produced more than 10,000 aftershocks, scientists took advantage of several earthquakes to try to detect balloon-covered earthquakes.

The said test was based on “heliotrope” balloons, the researchers launched special balloons early in the day. When the sun heats up the balloon, it rises to a height of 11 to 15 miles. As the twilights fall, the balloon drops, too, and the scientists can track their equipment.

Ultra sensitive air pressure gauge is used to measure air pressure

A device was placed on each balloon to track movement and an ultra-sensitive barometer to measure air pressure, and the scientists hoped to detect low-frequency sound waves, stimulated by the aftershock.

However, the endeavor, the study, “First Detection of an Earthquake from a Balloon Using Its Acoustic Signature,” published in Geophysical Research Letters, has been challenging.

A similar report to Today’s News Indicator said this means that scientists need to have an earthquake while observing it, and it must be strong enough for the balloon gauge to detect it from a very far distance and in the middle. From a scramble mid-flight.

Trying to detect naturally occurring earthquakes from balloons is a huge challenge, said the study’s lead author, seismologist Quentin Brisseau at Caltech and the Norwegian Seismic Array in Oslo, Norway. The force does not produce strong sound waves in the atmosphere.

He explained that all kinds of environmental noises were detected, even the balloons themselves generate noise.

Tortoise and bunny balloons

However, because the balloons nicknamed the tortoise and the hare were floating upwards for one day of observations, a medium-size follower with a force of 4.2 degrees occurred.

Both gauges were able to pick up the signals, although the data on the Hare instrument contains so much noise that the researchers aren’t confident it really detects the earthquake.

However, the tortoise had a strong enough reading when it occurred to match ground-based discoveries, even though the balloon was about 50 miles from the aftershock’s epicenter, and three miles above the ground at the time.

Presaud explained that there was a dense network of ground-based seismic stations in Southern California, which allowed them to get the “ground truth” regarding the earthquake’s timing, as well as its location.

The detected wave was strongly correlated with nearby ground stations, and when compared with model data, the results convinced the researchers that they had indeed heard an earthquake.

