Hidden victims of domestic violence – women who take their lives





They are hidden victims of domestic violence, women who take their own lives.

In a new police initiative introduced during the pandemic, they are being counted for the first time. The first findings released by the police guard show that 20% of deaths related to domestic abuse are suicides. But many families believe the perpetrators should be held accountable and want more criminal justice systems when victims take their own lives. Warning: Some of the issues in this report can be very serious. If you are affected by any of the issues in this report, you can find support organizations by going to channel4.com/support.



