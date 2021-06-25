The Ethiopian military has acknowledged that Tigray has carried out a deadly air strike because the country is at risk of starvation





The Ethiopian military has acknowledged that it carried out an air strike yesterday in an occupied market in the northern Tigray region, which locals say has killed dozens of civilians.

But there is a broader threat from people: the risk of starvation is growing. The UN says about 350,000 people in Tigray suffer from severe food shortages and are suffering from malnutrition and disease, all of which are a direct consequence of the conflict. Warning: This report contains disturbing images.



