Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 – 1.1 km earthquake west of Honmachi, Yatsushiro-shi, Kumamoto, Japan, on Saturday, June 26, 2021 12:49 AM (GMT +9)

A moderate tremor of magnitude 4.2 was reported 1 km west of Honmachi, Japan

4.2 Earthquake June 26 12:49 AM (GMT +9)

Just 12 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Honmachi, Yatsushiro-shi, Kumamoto, Japan. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12:49 am local time, at a shallow depth of 14.3 km below the surface of the earth, and the event was submitted by Japan’s National Research Institute for Earth Sciences and Disaster Resilience (NIED). The first seismological agency reported that, based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking was probably felt in Honmachi (population 104,300) 1 km from the epicenter, Matsubase (26,200) 18 km, Oto (39,200) 21 km, Kumamoto (population 680,400) 35 km, located Hitoyoshi (population 38,000) 35 km, Minamata (population 29,400) 37 km, Hondomachi Hondo (population 40,800) 40 km, and other towns or cities near the epicenter where severe weakness may have been felt involving the Uekimachi shaking -mōno (population 31,700) is located 45 km from the epicenter.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Date and time: Jun 25, 2021 15:49:00 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Saturday, June 26, 2021 12:49 AM (GMT +9) Size: 4.2 Depth: 14.3 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 32.504 °N / 130,588°E (Yatsushiro Shi, Kumamoto, Japan) Nearest volcano: Unzen (39 km/24 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 1 km (1 mi) west of Honmachi (population: 104,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 18 km (11 mi) southwest of Matsubase (Oki) (population: 26,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 21 km (13 mi) southwest of Otto (pop: 39200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) southwest of Kumamoto (population: 680,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) northwest of Hitoyoshi (population: 38,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) northeast of Minamata (population: 29,400) – > See nearby earthquakes! 40 km (25 mi) east of Hondomachi-hondo (population: 40,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 45 km (28 mi) SSW from Uekimachi-mōno (Kumamoto) (population: 31,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 123 km (76 mi) south of Fukuoka (population: 1,392,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 910 km (565 mi) west of Tokyo (population: 8,336,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24) miles) west of island Kyushu (population: 13,232,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 22.9 °C (73 °F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) From primary data source S: NIED (National Institute for Research on Earth Sciences and Disaster Resilience) Rated released energy: 1.3 x 1011 joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short "I felt it" report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn't feel the earthquake even though you were in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.214 km near Nagasaki, Nagasaki, JapanNIED unknownn / aJapan: SOUTHERN KUMAMOTO PREFVolcanoDiscovery 3.910 kmKYUSHU, JAPANEMSC User reports of this earthquake (1)

User reports of this earthquake (1)

Isaiah (65.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 s: Just a loud/soft rattling (maybe windows) and a groggy feeling for a few seconds as I lay in bed.

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

