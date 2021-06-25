The UK government is stepping up Channel 4 privatization





Secretary of Culture Oliver Dowden has launched a consultation on the privatization of Channel 4 (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The broadcaster has public advertising and is currently funding it, but ministers say the sale could compete against those like Netflix and Amazon. Critics, including Sir David Attenborough, say it is a brief political attack. Others are concerned about the chain’s inability to offer innovative and diverse programs. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source