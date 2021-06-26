Derek Chauvin jailed for 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd – BBC News





A U.S. court in Minneapolis has sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. The 46-year-old African-American died in May last year after being arrested for more than nine minutes after kneeling on Chauvin’s neck. Mr. Floyd’s family lawyer said the sentence was “historic, taking America one step further in healing, taking responsibility.” Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten by Nada Tawfek in Minneapolis. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

