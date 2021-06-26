Rescue expert says people need to stay optimistic





An emergency services veteran on Friday urged the community of Surfside, Florida not to give up as rescuers desperately search for survivors after a 12-story apartment tower collapsed overlooking the ocean.

“You’d be surprised how many people could survive, and that’s the case here. So we shouldn’t lose hope,” Carlos Castillo, who helped develop the US search and rescue response system, told CNBC. Shepard Smith”.

“I had a personal experience, it was the first time I answered an earthquake in what used to be Soviet Armenia, back then. We rescued a 60-year-old woman who had been trapped for five days, and she survived,” Castillo said. Chief Development Officer, Tidal Group for Emergency Management.

As of Friday evening, 159 people are still missing, and at least four people have been confirmed dead. Rescuers use jackhammers, shovels, heavy hammers, shovels, and their hands to dig into the debris. They use different types of scent dogs – including some that can smell dead bodies and others that are trained to smell people who are still alive. Rescuers also brought in heavy machinery to help pick up huge chunks of concrete and other debris.

Castillo noted that heavy machinery is only brought into areas with no survivors, because there is always a risk of secondary collapse.

“It is done with surgical precision, how it is inserted with heavy equipment, moving any heavier pieces of rubble, but the vast majority are manually moved by the rescuers, knowing that they have to surgically get to someone who might be trapped by a part of their 26 years working with Miami-Dade County, Florida in the Fire and Emergency Services.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava spoke to host Shepherd Smith earlier Friday afternoon, urging the Surfside community not to lose hope amid search and rescue efforts.

“We hope to let them know that our firefighters have hope. They are passionate about finding people alive, and that’s what drives them forward every single day,” said Levin Cava.

The mayor added that while they focus on rescue efforts for now, there will be an investigation into the building’s collapse.

“Of course, we want to know what caused this, and then, how can we prevent it from ever happening again,” Levin Kava said.

Hear and catch up on the news with Shepard Smith Podcast, CNBC’s daily news broadcast that provides in-depth, nonpartisan coverage and perspective on the day’s top stories, on Apple, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources