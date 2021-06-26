Uncategorized
Kidnappers demand millions in children’s lives for Nigeria – BBC News
The kidnappers have arrested more than 1,000 students and staff at schools and universities in a series of attacks in northern Nigeria since December. They demand a big rescue to free the children. But state authorities do not want parents to pay for their children’s freedom because they believe it will result in more kidnappings. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
