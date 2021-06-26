Connect with us

Uncategorized

Belarusian dissidents have been arrested in a Ryanair jet drama – BBC News

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 



A Belarusian dissident who was taken off a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk has been taken into house arrest, authorities have confirmed. Roman Protasevich was arrested after a dramatic capture on May 23 on suspicion of stirring up unrest. His girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen, was arrested with him and taken into house arrest, according to the Belarusian commission of inquiry. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: