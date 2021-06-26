Uncategorized
Belarusian dissidents have been arrested in a Ryanair jet drama – BBC News
A Belarusian dissident who was taken off a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk has been taken into house arrest, authorities have confirmed. Roman Protasevich was arrested after a dramatic capture on May 23 on suspicion of stirring up unrest. His girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen, was arrested with him and taken into house arrest, according to the Belarusian commission of inquiry. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
