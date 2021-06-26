Here’s what could have caused the building to collapse at Surfside





As first responders frantically search the rubble for survivors of a collapsed apartment tower in Surfside, Florida, the investigation is already underway — and likely to focus on multiple causes, says Mehrdad Sasani, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University.

“Usually, when there is a collapse, there are several factors involved,” said Sasani, who has conducted research on progressive collapse of structures, earthquake engineering, structural integrity and reliability.

Two sections of the 12-story tower subsided without warning, one after the other, at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Miami-Dade County officials said at least four people were killed and 159 people were missing.

Sasani notes that American building requirements changed in 1989—eight years after the Surfside Building was constructed.

“it was there [new] structural integrity requirements that would help the structure better integrate,” he says.

Meanwhile, Sasani says, this should be considered a rare event. He says people should not expect other buildings in the United States to collapse.

“The general concept of the design is that if failure is to occur, it will occur safely with sufficient warnings,” Sasani says. “The higher the building, the more checks and balances, the better the design, the better the construction – in most cases.”

What are the possible causes of a Surfside crash?

In general, when a building collapses like this, the potential problems are either the foundation, the structure, or an accidental event leading to the collapse, such as an explosion or a car-vehicle collision that gets off the road, hits a pole, and then the building can collapse.

But [one of those accidental events] This does not appear to be the case here, based on eyewitness accounts. So it is either the foundation or the structure.

There were reports that the 40-year-old building was sinking into the ground at a rate of 2 mm per year. Could this contribute to a foundational issue?

Bad soil, combined with improper design or construction, may result in loss of support for the building. One good approach is to go back and look at all the information available about this building. Apparently, there have been concerns about the establishment in the past.

I would say if foundation was the problem, people would likely see damage that would have occurred over time – and someone would have done something about it.

What could the structural issues be?

The building goes through several stages. Obviously, the first stage is design.

Then the building is constructed.

Then, over time, the building can be affected by negative influences – environmental or other factors – that can influence the building’s deterioration. In this case, the proximity to the ocean may have affected the concrete; And then, most importantly, it will lead to corrosion of the reinforcing bars. This could be a cause.

Then, finally, the crash occurs when the demand for the structure overcomes capacity.

I heard there is some work on the surface. There may have been a slight increase in the load on the building again, which could push the building beyond its collapse limit. Additional load can be one of the factors, resulting in increased capacity demand.

Are there examples of buildings collapsing due to design errors?

There was a building that collapsed in Singapore in 1986. It was erected in 1971, and the designer forgot about the so-called dead load: the calculation did not include the weight of the building. Why did it last 15 years and then collapse? Looks like they put a heavy air conditioner on the roof, a few months before it broke down. The building was on the verge of collapsing the whole time, but this little trigger pushed the building over the limit.

There was a building collapse in the Boston area in 1971. That building was under construction. The combination of poor design, poor construction and overloading led to the collapse of this building.

How will the investigators work?

The first thing is to collect data about this building in the past – the building’s design, construction, and any studies of buildings sinking into that area. None of these reports are most helpful.

The immediate action is search and rescue. But then, they’ll rummage through the debris on the floor, trying to piece the puzzle together. This is what forensic engineers do. An accurate reconstruction of those pieces can provide some clues.

They will look at which parts of the building are standing now, how they behave, and how the breakup occurred. These things can help determine the cause.

There has been a lot of talk about how we don’t see these kinds of meltdowns in the United States very often. Is it true that buildings in the United States tend to be safer than they are in other countries?

You expect it. exist [in the U.S.] How best to design and verify designs, and generally better at construction and inspection.

I can talk about earthquakes: when an earthquake occurs in strength and intensity, in some countries there are tens of thousands of victims; In the United States you may have hundreds of casualties. This can be attributed to the way they are designed, built and inspected, which will totally lead to better buildings.

