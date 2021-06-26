



For days, Calif Young could not trust Earth. Or his sense of balance.

“It took a while to get out of this situation; your strength forward says 24-year-old Hamilton Honey Badgers.” “Your balance made it feel like the ground was shaking. I’d pick up something to make sure I was safe, and I’d look around to make sure, “Does anyone else feel it, or is it just me?”

At around noon on Friday, October 30, 2020, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Greece and Turkey. It was the strongest earthquake in the Aegean since 1981 and the deadliest in the world last year. In the Turkish province of Izmir alone, at least 115 people were killed and more than a thousand were injured. And in the regional capital of Izmir, dozens of buildings collapsed or sustained severe damage.

Calif Young was in Izmir playing basketball for the city’s famous Bornova team in Turkey’s second highest professional league.

Young is big, strong, communicative smoothly, and is happy to be paid to play a game he loves. He and his younger brother were educated by his parents, Tony and Paula, to embrace formal education, life experience and who they are.

So, eight months later, on the cusp of the Badgers opening their third season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League in Edmonton on Saturday (CBC-TV, 4 p.m.), he is quite relieved when he remembers the devastation in Turkey last fall.

It helps him from the perspective of time and knowing that he was lucky to avoid physical and financial harm. And by communicating with an eight-year-old Bornova fan and his three-year-old sister, who were rescued more than two days later under the mountain ruins that claimed their mother’s life.

“I was lucky, because I personally didn’t hit people like a mile away this way, a mile away this way. It was very sad. People died, apartment buildings were destroyed. I had teammates who had to demolish their homes, and had to move in to live With families or friends.It was brutal.“We had a road trip the very next day and a lot of my teammates were thinking only of their children, wives and mothers in Izmir.”

October 30th was a warm, clear day and Young and a colleague were browsing a sunglasses store when they sensed the ground was shaking. His colleague dismissed it as nothing more than a common aftershock in the region.

“But I like, ‘It doesn’t feel like nothing,'” Young recalls. “I’m a Toronto boy and I’ve never felt anything like it.”

He saw debris falling from the top of a building and people running into the street from the restaurant below. Everything was shaking, and a group of people were desperately fleeing on the narrow cobbled road in his direction.

“My colleague stayed in the store,” he said, “but I ran into an open garden because I didn’t want to be where things fall on you.”

When the situation was calmer, he returned to meet his teammate, “and the devastation: people lost consciousness on the ground, some people were hit by things, people were trying to find their children. But it wasn’t that bad as it was elsewhere in town.”

Young’s apartment building was a solid one, and although all the doors to his unit were closed, personal belongings were thrown from the counters and briefly lost electricity, with no permanent damage. But one of his teammates who lived there told him that he feared for his life because the entire structure was shaking violently.

Despite the devastation and pandemic compelling behind-closed-doors games, Bornova played her 30-game schedule. But it wasn’t easy.

“It affected me and a lot of men mentally for some time,” he said. “If you feel anything, a wind or a small aftershock, you are always on edge. I thought, ‘Where would I be if there was a next time?’ Will I be in a place I can’t get out of? “

Basketball gave them some balance, as did 3-year-old Aida Gezkin and her 8-year-old brother, Atakan, whose apartment building flattened in the earthquake, killing their mother. Bornova brought the children and their father to training, they played solo, gave them team jerseys and gifts and captured everything in a festive video.

“It was great to give them some joy,” Young said. “That little girl and her mother were trapped for 48 hours under the rubble. To see her go on with life, it was good for all of us to realize that whatever we had to deal with, we didn’t have to deal with anything.”

Young finished fifth in Turkey in the league in rebounds and shots on goal, and Badger boss John Lashuayi believes a good 14-game summer for Hamilton will combine with his strong play in Turkey and a sold-out professional debut last year in his “summer series” for Hamilton. CEBL season to attract attention from a higher level, perhaps the G League in the NBA.

Last spring, the pandemic abruptly ended his college career in Providence without closing and cost him the chance of more national exposure to professional league scouts. Providence was in high gear and had a berth at the NCAA’s March Madness, but on the way to the Big East Championships at Madison Square Gardens, they were pulled off the team bus, then sent home the next day.

After seven months in Turkey, having already faced epidemic lockdowns in three countries on two continents, he finds himself surrounded by yet another major disaster.

“You begin to understand not to underestimate the life that can throw at you,” he says. “Basketball always helps. It gives you that place where you should just focus on what you’re doing in that moment.”

