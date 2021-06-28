Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.1 earthquake – Indian Ocean, 88 km south of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on June 28 5:15 am (GMT +7)





An average earthquake of magnitude 5.1 at a depth of 61 km

Jun 27 22:20 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 5 minutes. Jun 27 22:24: Now using data updates from EMSC Jun 27 22:25: Now using data updates from BMKG Jun 27 22:30: Volume recalculated from 5.2 to 5.1.

Updated Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 22:30

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was reported 88 km southeast of Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Quake 5.2 June 28 5:15 am (GMT +7)

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Yogyakarta, Indonesia, was reported just 15 minutes ago by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in Indonesia. The earthquake occurred at a fairly shallow depth of 61 km below the epicenter early in the morning of Monday, June 28, 2021 at 5:15 am local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Sismique (RéNaSS), which classified it as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. Other agencies reporting the same earthquake include the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) with a magnitude of 5.2, and the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) with a magnitude of 5.2, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage. , but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Bundong (population 24,100) located 72 km from the epicenter, Bandak (56,000 inhabitants) 79 km, Bantul (58,700) 80 km, Sewon (population 73,600) 80 km, Kasihan (86200) 86 km, Yogyakarta (population 636,700) 88 km, Depok (population 104,500) 90 km, Klaten (pop. Change and follow if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience from Through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app.This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others send your feedback and give a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Jun 27, 2021 22:15:29 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: June 28 5:15 AM (GMT +7) Size: 5.1 Depth: 61.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 8.56°S/ 110.58°E (Indian Ocean, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Telomoyo (12 km/7 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 72 km (45 mi) southeast of Pundung (population: 24,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) southeast of Bandak (population: 56,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) south of Bantul (population: 58,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 80 km (50 mi) south of Siwon (population: 73,600) – > See nearby earthquakes! 86 km (53 mi) southeast of Kasehan (population: 86,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 88 km (54 mi) southeast of Yogyakarta (population: 636,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 90 km (56 mi) S of Depok (population: 104,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 95 km (59 mi) south of Klaten (population: 126,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 280 km (174 mi) WSW from Surabaya (pop : 2374700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 488 km (303 mi) ESE from Jakarta (Population: 8,540,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 135 km (84 mi) southeast of Java Island (population: 141,370.000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 350 km (2 17 mi) WSW from Madura Island (population: 3,622,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 27.7 °C (82 °F), Humidity: 80%, Wind: 6 m/s (12 knots) From ESE core data source: Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia) Rated released energy: 2.8 x 1012 joules (783 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 674 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.161 kmJava, IndonesiaBMKG unknownn/a5.6 JAVA, INDONESIAVolcanoDiscovery 4,991 kmJAVA, INDONESIAEMSC 5,294 kmJava, IndonesiaGFZ 5,210 kmIndonesia: near SemarangRENASS 4,973GUs km061 KMAUS reports

Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Solomon Yogyakarta (92.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: My bed was shaking | One user found this interesting.

86 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Terasa kuat | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Yogyakarta (89 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: makes noise | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Sumberadi, Sleman, Yogyakarta (96.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 sec: Almost woke up from the earthquake. 0517 hours (GMT + 7). I felt the shaking for about 20 seconds, a low roar was heard. | One user found this interesting.

86.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: Very strong | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

162.6 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds: Be careful. | One user found this interesting.

230 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Light Vibration (MMI IV): Vibration is very weak. | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) 83.1 km N from the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) 182.1 km ENE of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds: Only weak vibration (reported by our app)

Packets/mild shaking (MMI IV)/rattle, shaking/2-5 sec.: shaking, two sequences with 1-2 sec break.

Purworejo (107.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Surakarta (111.2 km NE of epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) 218.9 km N from the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Home / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds

Surakarta / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds

Galur, Kulon Progo / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds

94.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

157.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Yogyakarta (85.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Banguntapan (83.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

Yogyakarta / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

86 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very strong shaking (MMI VII) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Boyolali (113.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

74.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

91.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) on the bed (80.7 km NW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) 88.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Salatiga (132.4 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

Try our free app!

aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 13 km2 (= 5 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 6 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, newest first (0 earthquakes so far, frequently updated): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources