Survivors’ hope is fading fast in a collapsed Florida apartment





SURFSEED, Florida – Pablo Rodriguez was finding it increasingly difficult Sunday to believe that his mother and grandmother were still alive.

“I wish I could say yes, but the answer is no,” said Mr. Rodriguez, 40, of Miami, who said his mother, Elena Placer, 64, and grandmother Elena Chavez, 88, were in a penthouse. On top of the Champlain Towers South condominium building when it collapsed early Thursday morning.

But Douglas Purdue threw a faint glimmer of hope on his sister-in-law, Eileen Sabino, a flight attendant who lived in another rooftop suite. Mr Perdue said he took part in a Zoom call Sunday morning with emergency officials, including a member of the Israeli search and rescue team that came to Florida to help – and who relayed the story of victims being found alive more than 100 hours after an earthquake in Haiti.

“We just hope and pray for a miracle to happen,” Mr. Purdue said.

But overall, hope was fading fast Sunday among the families of the missing, as rescuers continued to search the precarious pile of debris of the partially collapsed apartment complex. Workers pulled large pieces of debris from the top of the pile with the help of heavy equipment, filled a huge trench under it, and deployed crews from around the world with experience scouring buildings devastated by earthquakes and missiles.

But after a few early rescues, as of Sunday afternoon, the crew found a handful of bodies and human remains scattered amid the Florida wreckage, bringing the official death toll to nine. More than 150 people remain missing. It felt like a window was closing.

“I can tell you that hope is somewhat waning, as you can imagine,” said Rabbi Sholom de Lipskar of The Shul, an Orthodox Jewish congregation where several members are presumed missing. “There is a lot of frustration. I would say it turned into a bit of anger, because they haven’t found people yet.”

As nonprofits made psychologists available for family members navigating their fourth day of uncertainty, search and rescue officials turned to structural engineers to help them navigate safely the huge, unstable tangle of concrete, floors, wires, and personal belongings. Rescue efforts were hampered by the presence of noxious smoke, a fire that raged deep within the mound until noon Saturday, and summer storms that caused occasional lightning, forcing intermittent work breaks to comply with federal task force guidelines.

“It’s a very difficult situation,” Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan R. Kominsky said at a news conference. “Our rescue teams are working nonstop, doing everything we can, looking in every area, every bit of hope, to see if we can find a living victim.”

The 24-hour rescue operation at the beachfront building, Champlain Towers South, now involves more than 300 emergency personnel and the US Army’s Corps of Engineers. Officials said more people and staff were not what they needed.

“We are not resource poor,” Mayor Charles W. Burkett of Surfside said Sunday morning on ABC News. “We don’t have a resource problem, we have a luck problem. We just need to start getting more luck now.”

More bodies and remains were recovered overnight when rescuers began digging a trench in the debris pile, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava said at a news conference Sunday morning. She said the trench would eventually be 125 feet long, 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep. Roy Houseman, a board member of Cadena International, a Jewish humanitarian aid group, said his organization’s experienced seven-member search and rescue team arrived in the Miami area from Mexico on Thursday, bringing special equipment with it. “Monitor movement, breathing, and life signals of potential survivors to a depth of 35 to 40 feet,” he said.

Chuck Ruddell, a retired Los Angeles Fire Department rescue director who has worked on many difficult collapsed building issues — including the World Trade Center after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — said it’s hard to say when officials might have done so. To go from search and rescue to recovery mode. As painful as it may be, he said, it should be done soon, in part because of the risk of losing lifeguards on the dangerous pile.

Mr Ruddell said: “It doesn’t look good for families that want lifeguards to get in there and do it, but there is a lot of risk involved.”

Miami apartment collapse

updated

June 27, 2021, 8:39pm ET

On Sunday morning, a number of family members gathered, as they had been in days past, at the nearby Grand Beach Hotel, which has been designated the “reunion center” – although no reunion took place. Later in the day, county officials loaded each other on two buses and took them to the disaster site, where they can monitor rescue work closely.

When the buses, escorted by the police, arrived at the scene, stinging smoke rose from the fires under the pile of rubble. A crane lifted heavy parts of the building and moved debris from the site to rubbish bins.

Two women carrying leaflets about missing residents passed in front of the police to the connecting fence near the site of the collapse, which has been turned into a makeshift memorial. Rabbi Joseph Galimidi of Edmund J. Safra Synagogue, in nearby Aventura, Florida, followed them to the memorial and prayed. It was his first visit.

“Someone asked me if I was lost soon,” said Rabbi Galimidi. “I knew some people. We used to be neighbors.”

He was shocked by the photos of his missing family members on the fence. “It reminded me of the events of September 11,” he said. “We say vision is faith. When you come here and see all this – we hope that with every passing hour we will hear better news.”

Others spent the day at home, trying to manage their growing anxiety and frustration.

Mr. Rodriguez said the crash shots were running through his mind and dashed his hopes. “That’s all I see when I close my eyes,” he said.

Perdue, who lives in Daytona Beach, Florida, said officials on a Zoom call Sunday morning asked family members for cell phone numbers of the missing, hoping that the destroyed phones might have given some indication of their last location, to help rescuers locate survivors.

Officials also asked family members to make and send recordings of their voices. Mr Purdue said it was supposed to be played over loudspeakers at the disaster site to give hope to anyone who might still be trapped. (A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department declined to comment when asked about the Zoom call.)

But Mr. Purdue said he wanted to do more. He said his wife had spent the past four days suffering waves of despair.

“We’ve got all these guys that can work, and we said, ‘Why can’t we come in and help you? We’re going to sign a waiver, we’re going to help move the wreckage, whatever. They’re basically not going to think of the idea, and I think it’s a mistake,'” Mr. Purdue said. They want as much manpower as you can muster under these circumstances.”

Concern about the stability of other buildings spread across South Florida, with officials promising to examine them more closely and pass laws to ensure similar tragedies do not occur. Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava announced a 30-day audit of all buildings 40 and older under the county’s jurisdiction, which does not include cities such as Miami and Surfside, where the building fell.

Concern about building safety was highest in Champlain Towers North, a nearby sister apartment complex, which has the same developer, the same design and was built around the same time.

City and county inspectors spent several hours conducting an initial inspection of the North Tower on Saturday, according to the town and condo council, and ultimately determined that an evacuation was not necessary there. “The building is very sound,” North Tower board member Hilda Gundelmann said on Sunday. “Everything is fine.”

Although family members experienced the slow pace of the search, the tragedy could also feel, at the same time, as if it was unfolding very quickly. Alfredo Lopez, 61, was able to exit the building right after the collapse Thursday morning, while carrying an elderly neighbor on his shoulder to safety.

On Sunday morning, Mr. Lopez, who runs a heavy machinery export business, attended mass at nearby St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He said he was suffering from the guilt of the survivors; He said the grief was still coming “in the form of spikes.” He said he lost everything: “I didn’t get money. I don’t have credit cards. I don’t have an ID. Nothing.”

Mr. Lopez said he plans to go to work on Monday in the clothes he was wearing. But he was still replaying, in his head, the moment he opened his apartment door and stared into the widening void that had only moments before his hallway.

He said, “There was no flat on the left side, no flats in front of me, no hallway, no wall, nothing.” “That whole area collapsed, what speed——. I don’t know how it happened. It just completely disappeared.”

