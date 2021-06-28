Natural disaster insurance system to reduce misery after disasters





The National Insurance Disaster Response System, which will take the EQC a back seat in handling claims after a natural disaster, begins Wednesday, June 30.

The plan is tailored to Will the EQC and insurers perform better, if a natural disaster of the size of earthquakes occurs in Canterbury tomorrow? *Insurers will manage EQC claims *Government to change EQC laws to prevent communities experiencing ‘years of trauma’

The misery inflicted on homeowners in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquake in 2010 and 2011 when they had to file claims with both the EQC and their insurance companies.

The scheme will mean that after a natural disaster, homeowners will only have to file claims with private insurance companies such as IAG and Vero, which will act as agents for the EQC.

After a natural disaster such as an earthquake, landslide, volcanic eruption, or tsunami, the first $150,000 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) in damages to people’s homes and lands is provided by the EQC, with private insurance companies covering the rest, up to the sum insured customer’s.

One of the scheme pioneers was successfully piloted after the Kaikoura earthquake in late 2016.

EQC CEO Sid Miller said last year that 95 percent of the claims in the South Island town were resolved within 16 months, and that less than 5 percent of the claims were subsequently reopened.

The National Disaster Response Model was developed to spare homeowners the inefficiency and misery in insurance claims they suffered after the Canterbury earthquake in 2010 and 2011.

Eight private insurers, representing more than 20 insurance brands, are part of the scheme: AA Insurance, Chubb, FMG, Ando (Hollard), IAG, MAS, Vero and Tower.

The IAG thought the scheme would mean that the insurance industry could now manage about 100,000 EQC claims/co-insurers annually.

Dean McGregor, executive general manager of claims at IAG, which owns the State, AMI, NZI, Lumley and Lantern brands, said homeowners don’t want to deal with many insurance companies after a natural disaster.

“IAG has worked closely with the EQC, ICNZ and the broader insurance industry to drive these changes because our clients have told us time and time again that dealing with multiple insurance claims resolution agencies adds complexity and vulnerabilities to the entire recovery process,” he said. .

“Private insurers can now act on behalf of EQC to process their claims, giving customers a single point of contact,” MacGregor said.

“We hope most New Zealanders will never need to experience the new model firsthand, but if they do, it will help make their recovery experience as seamless as possible.”

Treasury officials told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern late last year that people traumatized by the Canterbury earthquake were being further traumatized by organizations aimed at helping them rebuild their homes and lives.

The Treasury told Ardern in a ministerial paper in September that the “horror” many families experienced in their dealings with EQC and insurers should not be repeated in the event of another massive natural disaster.

Mrs. Sylvia Cartwright held public meetings while collecting information for her investigation into the handling of insurance claims after the Canterbury earthquakes.

In a report on dealing with insurance in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquakes, Ms. Sylvia Cartwright concluded that evaluators from both EQC and private insurance companies are descending into people’s homes, creating an inefficient and insane process, made worse by bullying, arrogance and sometimes incompetents. .

But after the Kaikoura earthquake, the EQC struck a deal with private insurers, which resulted in claims only being evaluated by insurers, reducing cost and complexity, Stevens says.

Cartwright said the deal was a true example of learning from the failures at Canterbury.

Tim Grafton, chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand, said: “We know that in the event of a natural disaster, customers need the best support they can get during what can be a very stressful time.

“The new collaborative partnership between EQC and insurers offers a global blueprint that puts the client at the center of one of the world’s most unique and responsive natural disaster response platforms,” he said.

