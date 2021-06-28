Flintstones Victory on the Field + 100th Birthday of WWII Hero





Across America – There is a house in a San Francisco suburb dedicated to “The Flintstones,” the popular 1960s-era cartoon. In Hillsboro, California, there is a miniature sculpture of Fred Flintstone himself in the yard.

But not everyone was talking about the site that drew Flintstones fans from all over the world to yabba dabba do. It was called “sightly ugly” by the city, which sued the homeowner to have it removed.

The lawsuit has since been settled, and the agreement provides for the residence of Fred and the yabba dabba, in the 1960s. Read the story on Burlingame-Hillsborough, CA Patch

World War II hero celebrates his 100th birthday

Ted Michi, the Italian immigrant and World War II hero who flew 25 B-17 missions over Germany, celebrated his memorable birthday in style. Dozens of people attended his Italian American Cultural Society party over the weekend at the club. Read the story on Joliet, IL Patch

Champion censorship: A grad student said his speech was censored because he mentioned his strange identity, via Cherry Hill, NJ Patch

Apartment death toll rises: The number of reported deaths in Surfside, Florida, apartment collapse jumps to nine on Sunday, via Miami Patch

Earthquake aftershock: A small aftershock was felt in the aftermath of Friday’s Maryland earthquake in Baltimore and surrounding areas, across Owings Mills Resterstown, MD Patch

Legendary Retirement Broadcaster: The upcoming 2021-2022 season will be his last season with the team, Chicago Blackhawks National Hockey League’s Pat Foley said via Chicago Patch

Abandoned a newborn in a park restroom: Police have arrested a 22-year-old Guatemalan woman suspected of giving birth in a park restroom and leaving newborn in a trash, via Los Angeles Patch

House Porn: If you love water, this is it. Georgia mansion for sale is located on a private lake and has its own swimming pool. | This gingerbread house from 1908 has modern updates, while remaining one of the most historic homes in Florida.

