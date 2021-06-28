The Miami building collapsed: at least four dead and dozens missing





Rescue workers are still searching for 159 undiscovered people after a building collapsed in Miami. At least four people have been reported dead when part of the 12-story block collapsed. Hundreds of rescue sonar equipment and dogs are being used in an attempt to survive. The building, which was built 40 years ago, collapsed in the middle of the night when many residents were asleep. Warning: This report contains images of the current collapse of the building. .



source