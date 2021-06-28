The Weather Network – Two of the biggest earthquakes hit California in the same morning





Monday June 28, 2021 4:40 a.m. – On this day in weather history, California was hit by two massive earthquakes.

Listen to The Weather Network's This Day in Weather History podcast on the topic, here.

–

On Sunday, June 28, 1992, California was hit by two earthquakes, two of the most powerful in state history.

The first, known as the 1992 Landers earthquake, occurred at 4:57 a.m. PDT and was felt by most of Southern California. The 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the region for two to three minutes.

Although the earthquake was very strong, most of the severe impacts occurred in the sparsely populated Mojave Desert. For this reason, the losses and damages were not as great as the 1994 Northridge earthquake that struck just over 19 months later.

Damage to Yucca Linz Bowling Center from the 1992 earthquake. Courtesy of Wikipedia

The surface fracture was 70 km long. The earthquake caused losses of $92 million. Two people died during the event of heart attacks. A three-year-old boy also died when a chimney collapsed in the room he was sleeping in. Another 400 people were injured.

Soon, at 08:05 PST, another earthquake hit the state. The Great Bear earthquake of 1992 also shook Southern California.

The 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Big Bear Lake, east of Los Angeles. The earthquakes occurred within 35 km of each other.

At first, people thought the Big Bear earthquake was a follow-up to the Landers earthquake, but the USGS concluded that it was a separate (but related) event.

The two earthquakes were part of a regional pressure adjustment.

The Great Bear earthquake destroyed about 2,600 chimneys and destroyed nearly 20 homes from their foundations. The earthquake triggered landslides in the San Bernardino Mountains, which closed several roads. The accident caused 63 injuries and about $60 million in damages.

To learn more about the 1992 Landers and Big Bear earthquake, listen to today's episode of "This Day in Weather History."

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast from The Weather Network featuring unique and informative stories from host Chris May.

Thumbnail: “Damage to Yucca Linz Bowling Center from the 1992 earthquake.” Courtesy of Wikipedia

.





