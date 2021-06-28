US Navy creates earthquake blast volume to test ship





What is the most effective way to test how a ship can handle combat? According to the US Navy, it detonates a 20-ton explosive device in the vicinity of the ship.

The “trial explosion” occurred in the Atlantic Ocean about 100 miles off the coast of Florida. The subject in question was the USS Gerald R. Ford. Dubbed the Ford, it is the Navy’s most expensive battleship and the first in a new class of advanced aircraft carriers.

Ford features an electromagnetic firing system, advanced arrest equipment, and advanced weapons elevators.

The Navy stated, “The first-in-class aircraft carrier is designed using advanced computer modeling, testing and analysis methods to ensure the ship’s robustness to withstand battle conditions.”

According to Business Insider, common offshore mines can weigh about one ton. The Navy used its larger explosives away from the carrier although it did not disclose how far it was from the ship when it was detonated.

The test is designed to detect if the shock of a nearby munition blast will disable the ship by hitting critical systems offline. This includes radars and self-defense systems. The ship’s sensitive systems are mounted on coils in order to combat blast waves without breaking.

For reference, this explosive was almost twice as large as the so-called “mother of all bombs”, designated the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast. This weapon is the most powerful non-nuclear explosive in the US arsenal.

The explosion provided enough jolt to score 3.9 on the Richter scale.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manufacturing.net/video/video/21533140/us-navy-creates-blast-size-of-earthquake-to-test-ship

