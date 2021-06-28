Neighbors react to two earthquakes in less than two days in the Baltimore area – CBS Baltimore





Baltimore (WJZ) – Two earthquakes in less than two days have hit Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

About two miles and 34 hours Friday’s 2.6-magnitude earthquake separated its aftermath north of the Edmondson Village shopping center.

“Something” boom! “Yes, I thought something had fallen on the house,” said William Preston, a neighbor.

Preston said he heard and felt it.

“I kind of got scared. I was like ‘whoa.’ Like, shook. I’ve never heard anything like that in my life,” Preston said.

However, neighbor Regina Bullock slept through her. “I’m surprised I didn’t wake up. I didn’t feel anything,” she said.

The US Geological Survey shows that the epicenter of Sunday’s 1.7-magnitude earthquake was in their backyard.

“To hear about one in Woodlawn is amazing enough, but then I heard about one in almost my backyard,” Bullock said.

Sunday’s earthquake is a follow-up to Friday’s earthquake, which was ten times stronger. She’ll remember it, Bullock said, “Like a blast, bum! Not like anything I’ve heard before,” she said.

Officials from the US Geological Survey told WJZ that there are no major fault lines in our area to cause any significant damage and these types of aftershocks are expected.

“When we have a big earthquake, with a magnitude of 7, we know we’re going to get thousands of aftershocks,” said Thomas Pratt, a USGS geophysical researcher.

Pratt said there’s no way to know how many aftershocks will come after a small earthquake like Friday’s.

“The land under the eastern United States and under Baltimore has been around for a billion years,” Pratt said.

During that time, dozens of faults have developed, so don’t expect the earthquakes this weekend to be the last.

“I’ll just thank God no one was hurt here because it was definitely scary,” Preston said.

No injuries or damages were reported from the aftershock on Sunday.

Pratt told WJZ Reported Paul Gessler that he views these events as wakeup calls and a reminder to people to have a contingency plan ready in the event of a larger earthquake.

