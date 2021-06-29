Earthquake off New Zealand – Thousands allowed to go home after tsunami warning





New Zealand was hit by violent tremors. The rating has now been lowered again for the tsunami warning that was initially applied to the entire Pacific Ocean. Thousands of people made themselves safe.

Sigh in New Zealand: Thousands of people who fled their homes in fear of a tsunami are being allowed to return. And the Civil Defense announced, on Friday, the issuance of a tsunami warning for large parts of the Pacific region after a violent earthquake and its largest waves passed. However, you should stay away from the beaches and the sea. Previously, three violent earthquakes shook the country, and tsunami warnings were issued with waves up to three meters in height. Initially, no information was available about possible damage or injuries.

The Civil Protection Agency announced the detection of tsunami waves in several places along the coast. Previously, three large earthquakes were recorded on Friday. The strongest earthquake of magnitude 8.1 occurred near the Kermadec Islands, 800 km northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. Shortly thereafter, another 7.4 followed in the same area. Hours earlier, there were earthquakes measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale 100 kilometers off the coast of the Gisborne region.

However, the Civil Defense continued to warn of strong, unusual currents and unexpected floods. People can drown as a result. There is danger to swimmers, surfers, fishermen, small boats, and anyone else in or near shore waters.

The map shows the epicenter of the earthquake on Friday night. (Source: t-online)

The Pacific Tsunami Early Warning System (PTWC) warned of tsunami waves after the earthquake. Residents of the affected coastal areas have been asked to reach safety and closely monitor the situation. Emergency Management Minister Kiritabo Alan said people should stay in remote areas or at higher altitudes until everything is cleared.

A tsunami warning has also been applied to archipelagos such as the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands. The Kermadec Islands, where the two largest earthquakes occurred, are part of New Zealand but are hundreds of kilometers from the coast.

Earthquakes can be felt all over the area

“Hope everyone is well,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote on Instagram, “especially those on the East Coast who must have felt the full force of the earthquake.”

The New Zealand Herald reported that thousands were on the run. The newspaper quoted a local resident: “I look at the beautiful calm sea, I hope nothing comes from there. We have to wait and see. Several people in the area had already made their way inside by car after the warnings Friday morning.”

According to reports, the first earthquake was felt in the area that night, including in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. About two hours later, 60,000 people told the local monitoring system GeoNet that they felt the quake, according to the New Zealand Herald. “Hope everyone is well,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote on Instagram, “especially those on the East Coast who felt the strength of the earthquake.”

Just last month, New Zealand thought about the victims of the Christchurch earthquake ten years ago. On February 22, 2011, 185 people were killed in the largest city in the South Island. The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.2. New Zealand has a population of just under five million.

