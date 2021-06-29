Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.3 earthquake – Coral Sea, 47 km northeast of Loganville, Sanma County, Vanuatu, on June 29 2:14 pm (GMT +11)





An average earthquake of 5.3 magnitude, at a depth of 122 km

Jun 29 3:23 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 9 minutes. Jun 29 03:25: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 120.0 to 123.0 km (75 to 76 miles). Epicenter position corrected by 13 km (8.3 mi) NE June 29 04:49: magnitude recalculated from 5.8 to 5.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 123.0 to 122.0 km (76 to 76 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 4.3 km (2.7 mi) toward E.

Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 03:27

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was reported 44 km northeast of Luganville, Vanuatu.

5.8 earthquake June 29 2:14 pm (GMT +11)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that Vanuatu was hit near Loganville, Sanma County, by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake just 13 minutes ago, and the earthquake struck at a depth of 123 kilometers below the epicenter near Luganville, Sanma County. Vanuatu, early afternoon on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2:14pm local time. The strength of the earthquake may have dampened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 5.8-magnitude earthquake, and based on the initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Port O’Leary (population 2,000) 38 km from the epicenter, Loganville (population 13,400) 44 km, Norsop (population 3,000) 97 km and Lakatoro (population 710) 101 kilometres. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: Jun 29, 2021 03:14:14 UTC – Local Time at the epicenter: Jun 29 2:14 PM (GMT +11) Strength: 5.3 Depth: 122.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 15.19°S/ 167.43°E (Coral Sea, Vanuatu) Nearest Volcano: Aoba (53 km/33 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 42 km (26 mi) ESE from Port-Olry (Population: 1950) -> See nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) northeast of Loganville (population: 13,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 97 km (61 mi) north of Nursab (population: 3000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 147 km (91 mi) south of Sola (population: 1,170) -> See nearby earthquakes! 299 km (185 mi) northwest of Port Vila (population: 35,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 75 km (47 mi) west of Maewo Island (population: 3,570) -> See nearby earthquakes! 120 km (75 mi) north of Malakula Island (population: 22,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 27.3 °C (81 °F), Humidity: 74%, Wind: 7 m/s (13 knots) Primary data source: SSE: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing power : 5.6 x 1012 joules (1.56 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 1,344 tons of TNT) Learn more

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.3122 km Vanuatu Islands GFZ 5.3125 km VANUATUEMSC 5.4150 km Vanuatu: Near NouméaRENASS 5.3122 km 40 km NE Loganville, Vanuatu USGS 5.3124 km Vanuatu Islands Jiu Iho Reports 5.8120 km

South Santo (60.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

More information

Depending on its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 20 km2 (= 8 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 8 km (5 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (see map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, newest first (0 earthquakes so far, frequently updated): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

