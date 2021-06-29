Court issues a small fine to those responsible for buildings destroyed in the 2011 earthquake





A Turkish court has handed down controversial verdicts to those responsible for a building that collapsed and killed 10 residents after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Van province in 2011.

The court initially sentenced the owners as well as the civil engineer of the destroyed building to six years and eight months in prison for manslaughter, but later turned those sentences into small court fines.

Defendants will be able to pay court fines of 46,800 Turkish liras ($5,300) in 24 installments, the equivalent of 1,950 liras ($223) per month.

On October 23, 2011, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern county of Irchish district in Van, killing 644 people, including 10 residents of the destroyed Isik apartment.

Another 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the city less than three weeks after the previous earthquake on November 9, 2011 in the same area.

As a result of the first earthquake, Işık Apartment collapsed even before its residents had a chance to escape, while Kaya Apartment, the twin building next to Işık Apartment, collapsed soon after, but its residents managed to get out on their own.

The accident revealed striking details regarding the earthquake and the safety of buildings.

Nazmi Alkan decided to build two buildings on the land he owned and agreed with Gultekin Cavusoglu, who was one of the few civil engineers in the area in the 1980s.

According to the indictment filed in Erciş Court, an application for a permit was submitted for the land where the twin buildings are located, but the municipality allowed only two floors in addition to the ground floor.

Construction began after the license, but in 1983, Alkan sold the unfinished buildings to Işık and Kaya Brothers because his financial situation did not allow him to continue construction.

However, in 2004, a new license application for completed apartments was submitted, and another floor was added to each apartment building. As the process continued, another floor was added to the Işık apartment, which collapsed quickly when the earthquake hit in 2011.

Ishik and Kaya Brothers denied the charges in court, saying the highest quality materials were used in the construction of the twin buildings.

Çavuşoğlu stated that both buildings should have three floors, but permission was obtained for an additional floor in the following period.

An illegal floor was also built in Işık Apartment. Cavusoglu said the reason for the collapse was that the building was under more load than it could carry.

After 10 years of trial, the court sentenced the defendants to six years and eight months in prison.

But it turned the prison sentence into a judicial fine because of the defendants’ personality, social and economic conditions, and their role in the crime.

