A seismologist analyzes recent earthquakes in the Baltimore region

‘Not a cause for concern’: Professor analyzes recent earthquakes in the Baltimore area

Updated: 6:46AM EDT June 29, 2021

Baltimore –

What caused the earthquake to be felt near Baltimore last week?

The researchers said last week’s earthquake is very important to help them understand the Earth.

The 2011 earthquake in Virginia, which caused extensive damage in Baltimore and was felt as far away as New York, was 5.8 on the Richter scale, about 30,000 times greater than 2.6 in Baltimore County on Friday.

“Earthquakes of this size are fairly common, they are not a cause for concern,” said Ved Lekic, assistant professor of geology at the University of Maryland College Park.

Lekic is a seismologist who uses earthquakes to study the structure of the Earth’s interior. He notes that earthquakes in Maryland’s historical record date back to the 18th century.

“We can expect more earthquakes like the one we felt on Friday. I mean it will be for every one of the earthquakes we see in 2011. We expect to see about 1,000 earthquakes from the one we saw on Friday.”

We can expect them to be in this area every few years, and it’s hard to predict where they are, he said.

“In a place like the central and eastern United States, there are a lot of little bugs all over the place. There’s not one obvious cause for all of them, so you can make them show up here, and then in a different location and in a third location,” Lekich said. California where earthquakes will continually appear in the same major fault zones.”

The event in 2011 and Friday was on different fault lines, and Lekic made clear that there was no direct indication of more consistent activity ahead.

He said aftershocks, such as the one over the weekend, are expected. In fact, he wouldn’t be surprised if there was another aftershock in the coming days.

“Understanding the aftershock sequence is something my students look at in particular. Understanding how much variability there is in an earthquake’s aftershocks, like how big they are? And how fast they come,” said Lekich.

For example, the 2011 earthquake was rare, but smaller earthquakes like the one on Friday have been felt in the Baltimore area about 10 times since the early 1990s.

