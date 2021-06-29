‘Just screamed’: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 was felt near San Leandro across the Bay Area





SAN LANDRO, CA (KGO) – A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay Area Monday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was felt across the Bay Area from San Francisco to the Castro Valley and much of the East Bay.

The earthquake was originally reported as having a magnitude of 4.2, but it has since been lowered.

The epicenter was outside San Leandro in Ashland and struck around 6:30 p.m.

“It was like you could feel it close,” said Vicki Esquivel, who was at home watching TV in Hayward, about three miles from the epicenter, when she was so shocked that she thought someone had entered her home.

“With a big truck, not a car! I felt like my house was going to fall off. I was so scared then I screamed and ran into the living room and my husband and I looked at each other and said earthquake.”

Esquivel is a longtime Bay Area resident who remembers the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. “Usually you feel the shaking, this was just different. So I wonder if you were closer to him, you’d get that hit more, rather than the shaking.”

“It was only about five miles deep and as far as earthquakes occur, it’s very shallow,” said Robert de Groot, a scientist with the USGS Shake Alert project, who added that the quake “probably caused larger tremors throughout the region.” “

De Groot saves five miles — about half the depth of the average California earthquake, which he says there are about 50 earthquakes a day.

Kate Larsen: “Was there anything about this earthquake that made it sound more like a jolt than it shook or rolled?”

Robert de Groot: “Usually if people are very close to the source of an earthquake, the epicenter, they are likely to feel everything going on simultaneously.”

De Groot says BART, which was running its trains at low speeds while checking tracks after Monday’s earthquake, is automated through ShakeAlert for safety measures.

Bart said there was a 10-minute delay in the transportation system due to the quake.

As of Monday night, de Groot says, there is no indication of anything out of the ordinary in terms of aftershocks. The 3.9 earthquake is called a “variety of California earthquake.”

But de Groot says when you feel an earthquake, it’s always a good reminder to prepare. He says there are four different ways to sign up for ShakeAlerts on smartphones — the Wireless Emergency Alert System, Google Alerts on Android phones, the MyShake and QuakeAlertUSA apps.

The San Francisco Fire Department says no injuries or damage have been reported.

