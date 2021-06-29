MBIE releases assessment of earthquake-prone construction system





Wednesday, June 30, 2021 10:24 am Press Release: Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

The Department of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first assessment of the earthquake-prone construction system showed that the system generally works well, and provides useful information on how to improve it further.

“While it is still early days, we are pleased to see that the earthquake-prone building system in general is being well appreciated, and is seen as an improvement over the previous system,” says Amy Moorhead, Director of Construction Policy at MBIE.

The evaluation demonstrates that there is broad support for the development and design of a seismic-prone building system policy, and that the system has been adequately implemented.

“The report also provides useful information for us to act upon to help us continually improve the system over the next 50 years, such as improving the information and guidance MBIE provides to owners of earthquake-prone buildings,” Amy Moorhead says.

The assessment noted that most owners of earthquake-prone buildings wanted to do the right thing and fix their buildings, but some struggled to navigate the system.

“In response, MBIE will soon launch a work program on the future strategic direction of the earthquake-prone construction system.

“This work will focus on how to best support owners for compliance, how to improve information and guidance for owners of earthquake-prone buildings, and how to continue to monitor the system as it progresses,” Amy Moorhead says.

The New Earthquake-Prone Building Regulations came into effect on 1 July 2017, after fundamental legislative changes were made to how earthquake-prone buildings are identified and managed in New Zealand.

MBIE began evaluating an earthquake-prone building system in 2019 to gain early insights into how well the system is working, and to identify areas where it could be improved.

The resulting report – Early Insights – Preliminary assessment of an earthquake-prone building system – is available on the MBIE website.

