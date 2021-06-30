San Leandro earthquake asks questions about earthquake alerts – CBS San Francisco





Travel industry unprepared for post-COVID travelers demands Brian Hackney report on how the travel industry appears to be struggling with issues related to increased travelers after COVID (6-29-2021)

San Leandro earthquake raises questions about earthquake alerts The 3.9 earthquake in San Leandro raises questions about earthquake alerts and why people haven’t received text messages. Wilson Walker Report. (6/29/21)

The San Jose City Council is expected to approve gun control measures a month after the shooting through the VTA, and the San Jose City Council is expected to pass several gun control measures including requirements to purchase liability insurance and pay an annual fee to offset the costs of gun violence. Devin Felly reports. (6/29/21)

Shark Attack Victims Recounting Horrific Encounter at Graywell Coughlin Kesey Recalls San Mateo County Shark Attack Victim Discussing His Dangerous Encounter (6-29-2021)

Oakland Coliseum opens at full capacity with no coronavirus restrictions for the first time in more than a year The Oakland Coliseum is set to open at full capacity with the newest home of athletics starting Tuesday night. Andrea Nakano reports. (6/29/21)

Tuesday’s weather forecast with Darren Beck (21/6/21)

Body of 12th victim found at Surfside Condominium Collapse Mark Strassman talks about the ongoing search for survivors of the Surfside apartment collapse, questions about the cause (6-29-2021)

“Art Of Banksy” Heads To The Bay Area In This Gallery FallKPIX’s Anne McCovick talks with Cory Ross, president of Starvox Entertainment in Toronto and producer of “The Art of Banksy.” The fair comes to San Francisco in November.

Searching for survivors, the cause of the continuing apartment collapse in Surfside Mark Strassman’s report on the continuing search for survivors of the continuing apartment collapse in Surfside, questions about the cause (6-29-2021)

PIX Now Tuesday afternoon news update from KPIX 5

A small explosion rocks the center of Walnut Creek; Suspect arrested with Fireworks Justin Andrews talks about a suspect likely arrested in connection with the Walnut Creek explosion linked to the fireworks

Thousands of lava have been evacuated in Siskiyou County Team coverage of lava fires in Siskiyou County, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate (6-29-2021)

Today’s forecast: Latest forecast from KPIX 5 weather teamBay closed in summer weather mode – the inland 80s, the 70s near the bay and the 60s on the coast

Lava fire: Raw video of lava fires as fire burns buildings in subdivision, raw video of lava fires as fire burns buildings in subdivision

LAVA FIRE FIRENADO: Raw video as spooky Ferinado lava erupts Raw video as spooky Ferinado lava erupts

Terrifying Shark Attack: Nemanja Spasojevic Troy Great White Shark Attack Weekend Off Gray Well Cove State Beach Nemanja Spasojevic Troy Great White Shark Attack Weekend Off Gray Well Cove State Beach

Walnut Creek eruption: downtown Walnut Creek eruption rocks; Exploding boulders downtown Walnut Creek, fireworks seized

Lava fire jumps onto highway, threatens Lake Chastina community A lava fire in Shasta Trinity National Forest jumped onto a highway on Monday and was threatening the Chastina Lake community.

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake was felt from San Francisco to Santa Cruz A 3.9-magnitude earthquake occurred just before 6:30 p.m., on Monday and was felt by people from San Francisco to Santa Cruz. Andrea Nakano tells us he was stationed near Ashland and the people there were very shaken.

New poll shows quality of life in San Francisco is declining A new city survey shows that many people feel the quality of life in San Francisco is deteriorating. Betty Yu spoke to current and former residents about the disappointing results.

Athletic player Steve Berman joins Gameday, known to many as the “Bay Area Sports Guy,” new writer Steve Berman discusses the conclusion of the Battle of the Bay series with KPIX Sports Director Dennis O’Donnell. (6-28-2021)

Bay area RVs selling fast as millions of Americans plan road trips Millions of Americans plan to travel in RVs this summer, more than double the number before the pandemic. Sharon Chen tells us that just buying an RV may be your first bump on the road.

