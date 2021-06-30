Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.7 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 20 km east of Melcor Ocampo del Palsas, Mexico, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:54 pm (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.7 magnitude, at a depth of 9 km

Jun 30 3:55 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery 1 minute later. June 30 04:07: Data updates from SSN . are now being used

Updated Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 4:12

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes near Melcor Ocampo del Palsas, Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, Mexico

4.7 earthquake June 29 10:54 pm (GMT -5)

The Mexican National Seismological Service (SSN) reported a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in Mexico near Melcor Ocampo del Palsas, Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, just 18 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred late at night on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:54 pm local time at a very shallow depth of 9 km. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 4.7 magnitude earthquake, and based on the initial seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused serious damage, other than falling objects from shelves, broken windows, etc. In Colonia Santa Fe (28 de Marzo) (No. 170) 10 km from the epicenter, Petacalco (population 2,700) 11 km, Melchor Ocampo del Balsas (79,200) 20 km, Guacamayas (population 38,000) 22 km, and La Orilla (20100) at 22 km, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight tremor. It was felt in La Union (population 3,200) located 26 km from the epicenter, Buenos Aires (population 9,900) 29 km, and Ziwatanejo (67,400) 60 km. Very weak shaking was felt including Petatlan (pop 21700) located 92 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: June 30, 2021 03:54:01 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:54 PM (GMT -5) Size: 4.7 Depth: 9.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 17.91°N/102.04°W (North Pacific, Mexico) Nearest volcano: Paricutín (Michoacán-Guanajuato) (218 km/135 mi) Nearest towns and cities: 10 km (6 mi) southeast of Colonia Santa Fe (28 de Marzo) (Population: 171) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 20 km (13 mi) ESE from Melchor Ocampo del Balsas (population: 79,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 22 km (14 mi) ESE of Guacamayas (population: 38000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 22 km (14 mi) ESE of La Orilla (population: 20,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 26 km (16 mi) WSW of La Union (population: 3240) -> See nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) northwest of Pantla (population: 3,920) -> See nearby earthquakes! 56 km (35 mi) southeast of Arteja (center) (population: 10,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) WNW of Zihuatanejo (population: 67,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) northwest of Petatlan (population: 21,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 350 km (218 mi) west of Mexico City (population: 12.2 94,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 26.3 °C (79 °F), Humidity: 82%, Wind: 2 m/s (3 knots) From main data source E: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 7.1 × 1011 joules (197 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 169 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.79 km Mexico: 19 Km Al ESTE De CD LAZARO CARDENAS, MICHSSN unknownn / aNear Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico VolcanoDiscovery 4.79 kmOFFSHORE GUERRERO, MEXICOEMSC USER REPORTS FOR THIS EARTHQUAKE (18)

Zihuatanejo (59 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] /very weak vibration (MMI II) /shake and roll / 2-5 seconds: floor shook, twice about 3, 4 seconds later and after a period of about 10 minutes it shook again about 2 seconds

Ixtapa, Guerrero / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: shaking, on the top floor of the hotel

Zihuatanejo / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: hair

Zurqua / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Extapa/moderate vibration (MMI V)

Zihuatanejo / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Very short

54.4 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: Was in bed and felt like bed was swaying side to side

in Troncones. Mild shaking / rattling but none l / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking

Zihuatanejo / Mild shaking (MMI IV)

Ixtapa Hotel SUNSCAPE / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / 1-2 seconds: I felt movement but didn’t identify it, I react because I touched one in Los Angeles 3 years ago

Ixtapa, Mexico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Zihuatanejo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

San Jose Ixtapa (Barrio Viejo) / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Very short

341.2 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

zihuatanejo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: Mild vibration on the ground

Extapa / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Lazaro Cardenas / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Zihuatanejo (55.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): short movement

Look for aftershocks of an earthquake or past earthquakes

