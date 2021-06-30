Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes northwest Benga ⋆ Pindula News





The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) confirmed that northwest Binga and parts of the Zambezi river catchment area were hit by a slight earthquake on Monday.

The earthquake hit the area around 12:32 pm, 70 km northwest of Binga, but no damage was reported. MSD chief meteorologist James Ngoma said Tuesday:

There was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Zambia, 70 km northwest of Benga. There were no reports of damage.

Most of these earthquakes with a magnitude of less than 5.5 do not cause any significant damage.

Nujoma said these tremors commonly occur around the Kariba Dam due to the pressure that the weight of the water exerts on the Earth’s crust. He said:

Tremors are referred to as pregnancy tremors or specifically tremors caused by reservoir.

In the case of the Kariba Dam, it is the result of the crust response to water load or water weight given the size of the dam.

Nujoma added that tremors from the reservoir have been occurring since 1963, when the Kariba Dam began to fill.

He said that more than 1,000 tremors of magnitude 4.0 were recorded, but these tremors do not affect the structural integrity of the dam.

Meanwhile, two 4.0 magnitude tremors were recorded in the Zambezi Valley around the Kariba Dam on April 1 and April 2, 2020 at 19:29 and 17:31 respectively.

The epicenter of the April 1 earthquake was said to be about 3 kilometers southwest of Sporwing Island Lodge, or 27 kilometers south of the Kariba Dam.

The epicenter of the April 2 earthquake was approximately 65 km east of the Kariba Dam wall.

More: NewsDay

