A massive earthquake will one day strike the Pacific Northwest. This ship can find out how bad it is | Science





A 12-kilometre cable of hydrophones pulled by Marcus G. Langseth captures the reflected waves from the Cascadia fault zone.

Hanchao Jian / Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

In the Cascadia subduction zone, which has caused some of the greatest earthquakes in North America, the silence was deafening. Located off the Pacific Northwest, where a plate of ocean crust sinks beneath North America and into the mantle, Cascadia is notorious for a massive 9-magnitude earthquake in 1700 that triggered a tsunami all the way to Japan. In modern times, however, it was ominously quiet, with none of the small daily earthquakes common in other subduction areas. It appears that the stress accumulated at the fault is not released. “It’s just a way, a road, a very quiet road,” says Chris Goldfinger, a marine geologist at Oregon State University, Corvallis.

But last month, that silence was shattered with the arrival of the Marcus G Langseth, a research vessel that generates its own small earthquakes in a two-month expedition. On the ship, which is owned by Columbia University and funded by the US National Science Foundation, scientists use an air gun to blast sound through the water, sending waves into the crust below. A long series of hydrophones following the ship picks up echoes from within the 1,300 kilometer Cascadia Fault (see map below). Other receivers, which fell to the ocean floor and spread across coastal farmlands and forests, listened for reflections from the deep parts of the fault, which sloped eastward, down the coast.

The resulting images of the error, more clearly than any images collected before, can show whether its silence is a cause for concern. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a few years,” says Keelen Wang, a geophysicist with the Canadian Geological Survey.

The Cascadia Tram has long been considered a fully closed rift, with the edge of the North American continental plate holding the Juan de Fuca oceanic plate sinking by about 4 centimeters per year. As the continental plate flexes and pressure increases, Cascadia can head toward a giant earthquake like the earthquake in 1700, when the fault ruptured its entire length, from north Vancouver, Canada, to southern Portland, Oregon. Such an earthquake would inundate the coast with a wave up to 30 meters high, liquefy the soil under the cities, potentially killing thousands.

Large earthquakes strike Cascadia every 500 years or so, and building codes in the Pacific Northwest are based on the worst-case scenario. But without a recent example of a 1700 strike, no one knows for sure whether the next Cascadia earthquake will completely break the fault again, says Lydia Stich, a USGS geologist. “It really fuels the mystery.”

Movement captured by GPS stations in recent years offers some reassurance, indicating that the fault segment in central Oregon is creeping up, releasing some pressure without earthquakes. Ancient seismologists have also found evidence that many of the large earthquakes of the past 10,000 years have not ruptured the entire fault. Rough spots along the fault may split it into pieces, acting as “gates” that can stop a rupture in its tracks. Blurry images from previous imaging expeditions have hinted at possible portals: erosion of undersea mountains on the oceanic plate or faults in the continental plate. Decisively identifying these structures would bolster the idea of ​​Cascadia fragmentation — and reduce the odds of major, catastrophic earthquakes, says Susan Carpott, a marine geophysicist at Columbia who is leading the expedition.

precarious slope

A research vessel, meandering on the coast of the Pacific Northwest, is building a picture of the eerily calm Cascadia subduction region by firing seismic shots into the water and capturing reflections from the sea floor. More than 800 receivers on Earth will help image deeper parts of the fault, which was last ruptured more than 300 years ago in a magnitude 9 earthquake.

Canada Washington, Oregon, California, North America, Pacific Plate, Mantle Plate, Juan de Fuca Plate, Portland Conductive Plate, Seattle, Vancouver, Pacific Ocean, Cascadia subduction

(graphic) k. Franklin/Science; (Data) Kathleen Kantner / Institute of American Geography

Imaging may also measure another dimension of a future rupture: how close it is to the surface it might extend. Scientists believe that a subduction zone rupture cannot slide all the way to the ocean floor because the hydrated mud in the upper crust is too weak to generate stress. But the 2011 Tohoku Undersea Earthquake in Japan pierced the sea floor, causing the devastating tsunami that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Images of sediment trapped in the Cascadia Trench, where the plates meet, could reveal layers that would indicate how many times previous ruptures had reached the surface.

Sediment mounds several kilometers thick could hold clues to another potential catastrophe. Researchers will look for pockets of gas trapped in the sediment, which could make them vulnerable to collapse during an earthquake in submarine landslides that form tsunamis. Measuring how quickly air waves travel through sediment across the region will improve early warning systems that predict how quickly earthquake waves will reach a particular location and how damaging they are, says Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, who helped expand an alert system called ShakeAlert to northern Western Pacific this spring.

It can also show basic insights into how subduction zones work. About 15 years ago, seismographs in the Cascadia region began picking up a small shaking — subtle like the rumble of a passing train — that lasted for several weeks. It turns out that the noise comes from deep within the rift, where the rock is super hot, as the plates go from locked-slip to smooth-slide.

Some scientists believe that the bang, which is detected every year or so, stems from “slow slip” – an earthquake in slow motion. Similar events preceded Tohoku, as well as a magnitude 8.2 earthquake in 2014 in Chile, suggesting that slow-slip events can add stresses to locked portions of the fault and cause large earthquakes. But other scientists have linked the tremors to noises caused by surging water from hot minerals in the slab. The 800 seismic receivers deployed on Earth should add 3D detail to this deeper part of the fault, Emily Hoft, a marine geophysicist at the University of Oregon, says, helping to resolve this controversy. That means if the teams can recover the receivers, with their stored data, from an area of ​​130,000 square kilometers after the plant has grown in the summer, she said. “Our challenge now is to find them.”

That’s not the only obstacle the seismic expedition has faced, Karbutt says, speaking to Science from Langseth as it was hit by huge waves. During air cannon shots, small chase boats set out to flush out whales and dolphins, trying to protect them from possible hearing damage. Early in the cruise, fishing gear got stuck in the 15-kilometer microphone cable. Then she said, “We’ve already lost it” when the cable broke in rough weather. They found the tail buoy quickly, but lost several days in returning the onboard line and switching to a 12-kilometer cable.

Later this month, calm will return to Cascadia again. It will take the researchers years to compile all the data collected by the cruise. But once they do, if they’re lucky, something in those images might scream why this subduction zone, compared to all the others, remains so silent. “This hangs as a big question mark,” Goldfinger says. “People are still moving around about it.”

