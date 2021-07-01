Gerald Levy, who led the construction of UCLA Medical Center, dies





Gerald Levy, the director who oversaw the construction of UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center after the Northridge earthquake destroyed the university’s hospital building, died at his home in Los Angeles.

Levy, who died on June 25, had Parkinson’s disease. He was 84 years old.

During his tenure as Vice President of Medical Sciences and Dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA from 1994 to 2010, Levy also played a pivotal role in reshaping the medical school curriculum and led the construction of five research buildings as well as the UCLA Medical Center at Santa Monica, according to the university.

Jerry did not focus exclusively on buildings; He knows the successful project is built on talented and dedicated people, John Mazziota, UCSD vice president for health sciences, said in a university statement. “He has invested in hiring and mentoring excellent people. Everyone at UCLA has benefited from his vision and ability to lead.”

Levy was also a founding board member of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, which put California on the map as a center for stem cell research.

Levi was born on January 9, 1937, in Jersey City, New Jersey. In a 1996 Times profile, Levy was described as a casual student who loves athletics. But academics came easily, and he graduated from high school two years ago.

He met his future wife, Barbara, during his final year at Cornell University. They married in 1961. Barbara Levy, a clinical pharmacist, later became the University of California’s vice chancellor for biomedical affairs. She passed away in 2019.

Prior to joining UCLA, Levy headed the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Medicine and was the senior vice president for medical and scientific affairs at pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. in New Jersey.

The 1994 Northridge earthquake destroyed the University of California hospital building just eight months before Levy arrived, and he faced the huge task of replacing it. During his tenure, he raised $2.52 billion—with $300 million earmarked for the hospital—by courting local businesses and philanthropists.

The million-square-foot facility—which includes UCLA’s Ronald Reagan Medical Center, Stewart and Linda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital and UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital—was completed in 2008. It was designed to withstand an 8.4 magnitude earthquake and increasingly complex requirements. For modern medicine, it has more single patient rooms, larger windows and guest day beds.

“In the midst of all this high-tech and dealing with terminally ill patients, we’re trying to make the hospital a more humane and more enjoyable place,” Levy said of the project in 2002.

Levi is survived by his sister, Paula Westerman. His son John. his daughter, Robin Levy Burckhardt; and three grandchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-06-30/gerald-levey-who-led-building-of-ucla-medical-center-after-northridge-quake-dies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos