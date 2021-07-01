The US Navy detonated a 40-kilopound bomb off the coast of Florida, causing a 3.9-magnitude earthquake.





I first discovered this on the conspiracy theory channel on TikTok (don’t ask!) and to my absolute surprise and horror, this is not a conspiracy theory. The US Navy detonated a bomb off the side of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as a test. Not only is this harmful to the environment, but the force of the explosion was recorded as a 3.9-magnitude earthquake near Daytona, Florida.

EcoWatch noted that marine mammal experts are deeply concerned about the potentially devastating effects of the US Navy’s deception. The explosion recorded a 3.9-magnitude earthquake on land. According to the US Navy press release:

“Ford’s shock trials are conducted off the eastern coast of the United States, within a tight schedule consistent with environmental mitigation requirements, while respecting known migration patterns of marine life in the test area. The Navy has also used extensive protocols throughout the FSST to ensure the safety of military and civilian personnel involved in the evolution of the the test “.

Equiwatch noted that the area is home to various species of marine mammals, including glass-nosed dolphins, humpback whales, and North Atlantic right whales. Although whales are not usually seen off the coast of North Florida during this time of year, marine experts have expressed concerns and concerns about the damage this bomb may have caused.

Have you ever wondered what the 40,000-pound explosives from the bridge wing of a USNavy aircraft carrier would look like?

Watch footage from the first explosive #USSGeraldRFord event of the Full Ship Shock trials and find out! 🤯 #ThisIsFordClass #WeAreNavalAviation #Warship78 pic.twitter.com/2kbeEkF0g1

– USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) (@Warship_78) June 20, 2021

The Guardian reports that the test, a complete in-store shock experience, is one of three outbursts planned over the coming months. The article also interviewed Michael Gasny, director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Marine Mammal Conservation Project. Jasni noted that the Navy typically uses much smaller detonations in sinking exercises.

Navy modeling indicates that some smaller species of marine mammals are expected to die within 1-2 km of the eruption and that some species of marine mammals will suffer injuries including hearing loss up to 10 km from the explosion. This gives some sense of the explosive power we’re talking about.

“This is unfortunately an exercise black box. We don’t know how the blast site was wisely chosen, nor do we know how effective pre-detonation monitoring was, so it’s difficult to place a great deal of confidence in the safety of marine life.”

“A large whale might need to be a few hundred meters from the explosion to die, while a small mammal could be a few kilometers away.”

Jasni also noted that even if the animals survived the blast, potential hearing loss would still pose a significant risk to species that use this sense to locate food and their mates.

The Navy claimed that the explosion was completely safe and that the bomb went off on the side of the aircraft carrier because they were concerned about the possible battle conditions it might encounter.

I don’t need to tell you just how bad it is to drop bombs on life in general, nor how bad it is for our oceans. However, we are likely not the only ones doing this, and we will not be the last time the world’s governments continue to flex their military muscle.

