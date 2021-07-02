Roch Madden retired from KTVI after 36 years at the station





Street. Lewis – Veteran reporter Roch Madden on Thursday last signed up for KTVI as the Fox 2 news team surprised him with statements from St. Louis during the 5 p.m. newscast.

After 36 years in the TV industry, Madden will spend retirement with his family.

He was described by FOX 2’s general manager, Kurt Krueger, as “one of the most consistent and reliable reporters working in St. Louis.”

Madden spent five years working in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a reporter and nearly two years in Midland, Texas where he anchored the news before coming to St. Louis in 1985. Since then he has covered an impressive number of stories from St. Louis to St. Louis. Petersburg, Russia.

Viewers watched Madden run every shift. It has been in the KTVI news bulletins during the morning, day, night and weekends. You might remember the signature line that ends with each report due to the focus on the station rather than the reporter, “Roche Madden…FOX 2 News.”

In 2011, he shared his personal battle with colorectal cancer on TV. He was inspired to report on his recovery by the people he had met over the decades. They often agreed to be on a report so they could help, “just one person.” The Roche reports highlighted the need to talk to a doctor about a colonoscopy.

Highlights of his career include:

He flew with Pope John Paul II on his plane as he traveled from Rome to St. Louis. He was the only St. Louis reporter to gain such access. 2005 Hurricane Katrina. Roche won an Emmy for his coverage, is the first St. Louis Channel reporter to travel to Saudi Arabia to cover military build-up before Operation Desert Storm, has covered every US president since Jimmy Carter, and traveled to Haiti in 2010 to cover the devastating earthquake. Dallas to cover the 50th anniversary of the assassination of JFK, most notably that he was happy to use the White House men’s room when he covered Jack Buck’s trip to meet the first George Bush.

Madden won an Emmy for his reporting on flood coverage in the St. Louis area. In 1996 he also won an Emmy for reporting on instant news.

Close the form Suggest a correction Suggest a correction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/ktvis-roche-madden-retires-after-36-years-at-station/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos