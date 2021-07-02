Canterbury Uni team finds way to build earthquake-resistant bridges





Researchers at the University of Canterbury have developed a way to build bridges that will do little damage if a strong earthquake hits them.

The research is led by Sabina Peras, a PhD student in civil engineering at UCLA and certified bridge engineer Sabina Perras, who is originally from the United States.

Under the guidance of Professor Alessandro Palermo and Associate Professor Gabriel Chiaro in the UCSD School of Engineering, the team developed an alternative earthquake-resistant solution, also referred to as “low damage”, for the design and construction of bridge infrastructure.

Palermo said the current earthquake design philosophy prevents bridge infrastructure from collapsing as a result of a large-scale earthquake, but that doesn’t mean bridges won’t be significantly damaged.

Road closures and repairs can have a significant impact, as seen in the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, as well as the recent flooding that closed the Ashburton River Bridge.

Researchers have developed a solution that uses a combination of self-centering swing bridge poles to achieve large displacements with little or no damage compared to conventional bridge poles.

The swing shaft has two main structural components – one or several high-strength bars that act like rubber bands to the last shaft, and many traditional steel bars that are detailed for power dissipation and can be easily replaced if severely damaged.

“When an earthquake occurs, the column shakes the foundation,” Beras said.

“The joint in which the swing motion occurs is designed and detailed so that it can be easily fixed in a very short time.”

Repair work on the joint can take place over the course of one night, preventing major traffic disruptions, she says.

The 2016 Kaikoura earthquake had a major impact on the transportation network with damage, landslides and liquefaction affecting more than 900 bridges.

After visiting Kaikōura, the researchers said they understood the need to know how low-damage swing solutions would perform in different soil conditions.

“It’s like driving a Ferrari on the road or rough terrain; its performance will not be the same,” said Siad Palermo.

They investigated the effect of different soil types on the low-damage oscillating shaft system and developed a new, simplified test technique to simulate this complex problem.

“The soil on which we build our infrastructure varies a lot across New Zealand, and we must understand how additional soil movements in an earthquake affect the swaying behavior of our shafts,” Beras said.

“The majority of New Zealand bridges are built on single stilts of large diameter, although large and solid, they are still subject to movements in the event of an earthquake.

“Structural bridge researchers have validated the performance of low-damage rocking bridge columns through pilot testing assuming that the foundations are stationary. However, we recognized that this incorrectly predicts system behavior, and we are the first to study the effect of the interaction between soil and foundation structure on bridge columns. Low damage seesaw.

The novelty of the solution depends on its simplicity of construction.

“I have worked on many different low-damage bridge systems and the main barrier to implementation appears to have been the slightly higher cost and risk associated with this new design. I consider the Wigram-Magdala Link Bridge in Christchurch to be Tesla bridges, and I would like to see more of these seismic solutions,” Palermo said. Underway.

