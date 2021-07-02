The task force trains to find and save lives – reporter





Solano County Search and Rescue Squad members conducted a training exercise Monday in Suisson to hone the same techniques used by Florida crews as they continue to search for victims trapped inside a collapsed condominium in Miami.

The timing of the training was purely coincidental according to Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent, who said he had been in the planning stages for several months.

The task force has been active for several years and staffed by first responders at the county level.

Monday’s exercise focused on honing their skills in making a safe structure for crews to rescue trapped victims in the event of a major earthquake or building collapse.

“We all come together to practice our skills when it comes to collapsing and cementing buildings,” Vincent said Monday as he stood outside a vacant apartment complex the city is preparing to demolish and is being used for training. “It is very important that when we have any type of building collapse situation, we can properly support the building to reach the victims.”

Vincent described the very methodical way crews operate during an incident such as an apartment collapse, saying that they can’t just get into the situation and start moving big things because it might bother others. That’s why they need to support things like walls or other falling debris to make them safe.

“It’s a very slow process because you could end up making it worse,” he said.

Working in teams, first responders went through several scenarios, including lifting the sides of the building and building internal structures to allow them to dig into the building to rescue the trapped victim.

Vacaville Fire Department engineers Jose Bolanos (left) and Tad Samolis (center) and engineer/paramedic, Clark Guglilemone build a four-band beach that creates a safe area for rescue crews to use while working inside a collapsed structure while searching for victims during Monday’s exercise with the search squad. and urban rescue in Solano County in the city of Suisson (Joel Rosenbaum – Reporter)

Using one of the apartments, the crew from the front door began working through exercises as they delved deeper into the building.

“We had to first prop up the front door and move methodically into the apartment,” said engineer/paramedic Clark Guglilemone, a Vacaville fire department engineer. The crew was building a support structure called another four-link beach that creates a safe area for rescue crews digging tunnels through the wreckage while working inside a collapsed structure in search of victims.

In a small room in the same apartment, a second group of Vacaville firefighters including Captain Drew Coastal and firefighter Kevin Dwyer were on their hands and knees working in a tight space to simulate the void created by falling debris, taking measurements and determining how best to support the structure.

“Here in Suisun, we have the Suisun Fault running very close by and we are also the next water, so we have a worry of liquefaction in the event of an earthquake or something,” Vincent said. “These hazards happen. Sometimes they are man-made, with a semi-truck crashing into the building, an unintended blowout of a gas line but other times it could be Mother Nature.”

He stressed that work crews need to be prepared at all times.

