Loud mystery shook Bengaluru as officials ruled out an earthquake





A loud sound shook windows and shocked residents in parts of south and southwest Bengaluru as officials ruled out an earthquake, although it was not clear if the sound was a screeching sound.

Hundreds of people took to social media to record their experience with the audio around 12.15pm. From HAL in the east to JP Nagar in the south to Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the west and many others, many have reported that windows were shaken and have come up with several theories, from transformer explosion to earthquake.

Hypersonic flight or asteroid misses on our planet?? #BOOM #BengaluruBoom #Soundbarrier

– Sharad Narayan 🇵🇸 (Grouseo_Marx) July 2, 2021

Windows shook after a huge sound… What is it, another one from Sonic Boom? #Bengaluru https://t.co/1eiY41O1Wq

– Varadadya (@varadadya) July 2, 2021

Three consecutive years. It looks like Sonic Boom back in Bengaluru South. Has anyone heard it? #Bengaluru #SonicBoom #BangaloreBoom

– Keep it musky 🤙 (@muskytonk) Jul 2, 2021

I heard a huge explosion from the southeast direction of Bengaluru a minute ago. Maybe a sonic boom?

– Shifu (@benedose) July 2, 2021

Officials from the Karnataka State Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring said that no earthquake was recorded by a broadband seismograph. “The seismograph is able to record ground vibrations, even those caused by a quarry, within a distance of 10 km. From what we are hearing, the sound does not appear to be related to the earthquake as no ground vibrations were recorded,” a senior official told DH.

Police ruled out, after an initial investigation, the possibility of an explosion that caused the sound. A DCP officer told DH, “We don’t have clear information yet. However, looking at past experience, it sounds like a screeching bang.”

For its part, HAL said it could not comment on the issue. “Regular sorties of fighters and trainers take place from HAL airport. Today was no different. HAL cannot comment on the loud noise that is said to have been heard today in Bengaluru,” said Gopal Sutar, a spokesman for HAL.

This is the third time such an incident has been recorded in Bengaluru. The first incident was reported in 2018 when people in several parts of southern Bengaluru reported the sound. The mystery of the boom was solved in May 2020 late at night when the Department of Defense clarified that the explosion was caused by a sonic boom.

However, an administration spokesperson said, Friday’s sound was not caused by aircraft from the Air Force. “We have been informed that none of the ASTE aircraft were flying at the time,” the spokesperson said.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/city/top-bengaluru-stories/mystery-surrounds-loud-sound-that-rattled-bengaluru-as-officials-rule-out-earthquake-1003939.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos