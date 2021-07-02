Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 MLS season





MLS

Minnesota United will face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Week 11 of the 2021 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, match preview, information, predictions and odds.

SoccerChase Jasper of Minnesota United (left) and Florian Jungwirth of San Jose Earthquakes (right). (GT)

Minnesota United will be coming up against the San Jose Earthquakes at Allianz Stadium in Minnesota, in week eleven of the 2021 MLS season on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. (ET). Here you will find everything there is to know about this exciting football match such as preview, information, stories, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream the game.

This will be their ninth MLS meeting. At the moment, there are no head-to-head favorites, with Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes each winning four times, and none ending in a draw.

Their last game was played on August 2, 2020, when the Loons managed to snatch a 4-1 away win at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Bay Lake. The clash is expected to be even more exciting as they meet for the first time in the 2021 MLS season.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match info

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021 Time: 8:00 PM (Eastern time) Venue: Allianz Field, Minnesota

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes: times by state in the United States

Eastern Time: 8:00 PMCT: 7:00 PMMT: 6:00 PMPT: 5:00 PM

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines

Minnesota United is intolerable since May 2. Thus, they have had three wins and two draws in their last five MLS matches (WDDWW). Meanwhile, in their last five games, the San Jose Earthquakes have failed to celebrate one victory. Unlike their rivals on Saturday, they have suffered four defeats and one draw (LLDLL).

The Loons are currently fifth at the Western Conference table with 14 points in 10 regular season games. The Quakes, on the other hand, are six places below them, 11th at the Western Conference table with 10 points in 11 regular season games so far.

These rivals have a long history of confrontations with their first encounter dating back to August 4, 2004, ending in an exciting 2-2 draw in the 2004 US Open quarter-finals. Thanks to this exciting confrontation, we will see who comes home with a win in Week 11.

How to watch Minnesota United match or free live broadcast of San Jose Earthquakes in the United States

The 2021 MLS Week 11 match between Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes, which will be played on Saturday at Allianz Field in Minnesota, will be broadcast on SKOR North, WUCW, Bally Sports North, ESPN+, NBC Sports California and KNBR 1050+ in the USA.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions and odds

The odds are high for Minnesota United. FanDuel sees them as the absolute favorites to claim another win this season and have given them -165 chances. Meanwhile, the away team San Jose Earthquakes has a +390 potential to cause turmoil this weekend, while a tie would see a +290 payout.

FanDuel Minnesota United -165 Tie +290 San Jose Earthquakes +390

* Odds via FanDuel

