Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes predictions, preview, team news and more





MLS is back in action with another round of games this weekend as they face San Jose Earthquakes Minnesota United at Allianz Field on Saturday. Both teams have had mixed fortunes this year and will need to step up in this match.

Minnesota United is currently fifth in the MLS Western Conference standings and has been impressive this season. The hosts beat Portland Timbers 1-0 last week and they will be confident ahead of this game.

On the other hand, San Jose Earthquakes have failed to meet expectations so far and are 11th in the league table at the moment. The Earthquakes suffered a 3-1 defeat to LA Galaxy in their previous game and can’t afford another loss this weekend.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes head to head

Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes are on a par with regards to their playoff record and have won four of the eight games played between the two teams.

The previous game between two groups of Major League Soccer took place in August of last year and ended with Minnesota United winning 4-1. San Jose Earthquakes failed to establish themselves on the day and will need to step up in this game.

Minnesota United MLS Form Guide: WWDDW

San Jose Earthquakes Model Guide at MLS: LLDLL

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News Minnesota United has a strong squad Minnesota United

Ike Obara is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend. Minnesota United are in perfect shape and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their squad at this game.

Injured: Ike Obara

Suspended: nothing

Not available: none

San Jose Earthquakes needs to win this gameSan Jose Earthquakes

Luciano Abecassis and Carlos Fierro are both injured at the moment and will not be able to participate in this match. Marcos Lopez will represent Peru at the 2021 Copa America and is not available for selection.

Wounded: Luciano Abecassis, Carlos Fierro

Suspended: nothing

Not available: Marcos Lopez

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Predict XI

Minnesota United 11th predicted (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chasing Jasper Michael Boxall, Buckeye DeBase, Romain Matinier; Will Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Emmanuel Renoso, Ethan Finlay, Franco Fragabani; Adrian Hono

San Jose Earthquakes predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski. Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Florian Jungwirth, Tommy Thompson; Jackson Yoel and Eric Remedy; Andres Rios, Javier Lopez, Christian Espinosa; Kid Quill

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Minnesota United has been consistently overweight this year and has been unbeaten in its last six NBA games. The host side has shown tremendous improvement over the past year and could cause more turmoil in the coming months.

The San Jose Earthquakes have struggled to justify their potential this season and are in the middle of a slump right now. Minnesota United were the better team this year and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

