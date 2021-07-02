Preview: Round 11, Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes





With a straight six-game unbeaten streak that head coach Adrian Heath attributed to “a solid determination not to be beaten,” it’s hard to imagine tonight’s Minnesota United game against the San Jose Earthquakes as a must-win win. But at the moment San Jose are in 10th place and arriving at Allianz Stadium without a win in their last seven games, and now without a general manager after Jesse Fioranelli was sent off midweek, San Jose comes into the night reeling. These are the matches that good teams must win at home. Anything less than three points in Loons would be a disappointment.

It would be an easy game to overlook Loons. The team is still in the midst of an ongoing investigation into the accusation of racial abuse during the Portland game and the dynamics of the locker room for what actually happened on the field. This too on paper is the easiest game in a tightly packed two weeks of play and tracks down an important and difficult late-night win in the Portland heat. There is a danger of overtaking the San Jose Earthquakes to the next trip to fourth in Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, which could look like a much bigger game.

Although San Jose are now struggling, they have remained under coach Matias Almeida a very dangerous team, always able to deliver something unbelievable, sometimes incredibly good, sometimes very bad. The score against Minnesota is a testament to San Jose’s wide-open play: Although after eight all-time encounters the series is tied with four wins apiece, the Lons have been the best of the series recently, going 4-0 in since Almeida took charge with the teams averaging 4.75 goals per game in that time. Sticking firmly with a high-intensity style that relies on making quick defensive decisions to tighten tight, even if they often don’t have the players or the depth of the roster to make it sustainable, San Jose is perfectly capable, on any night, of winning 5-3 as they lose 0-4. .

As Tyler Miller said, “[San Jose] It’s a team we have a good history with, and we’re leading into this game, we’re in great shape now but each game offers its own new challenges and unique opportunities for us to step up and raise the bar. Yes, we haven’t lost in six matches, but I still think there are moments in matches where we can improve, win matches a little bit easier and make playing a little easier on ourselves. We just need to keep improving in training and dealing with San Jose how we’ve handled the last six games and we have a good chance of winning.”

Just a few days after Fioranelli’s long-awaited departure, it’s still too early to tell what the next version of Quakes will look like. Currently, they are led by the young not-a-Loon-St. Pole-born Jackson Yoel, and even younger Cady Coyle, and the only player named Christian Espinosa. Yueill is quickly becoming a major midfielder in the play industry, having just been called up to his USMNT Gold Cup qualification, and if he and Hassane Dotson were on the field all night, there would be plenty of daydreams in the stands about what it would have been if the MNUFC system had been. development to attract great local talent. Not having a full place in the starting line-up yet, Coyle’s speed and physical presence make him a threat to score goals whenever and however he is on the field, leading the earthquakes with three goals and three assists in the season. And while right winger Espinosa has had a slow start to the season, he has netted six goals and twenty-four assists in two short seasons with the San Jose side, and he will certainly pose a challenge to chase back up the bar. Jasper.

The Minnesota defense could also have some issues with their form as Romain Mitanere flew back to his native France to work on his green card. With Jukka Raitalla back from international duty and Dotson available to play off center with Ján Greguš returning from international duty, Loons will certainly have enough defensive talent that night, although Chemistry and Positioning can be tricky.

Many fans had hoped tonight’s game would be their first chance to see the all-new Minnesota attack with Robin Loud returning from international duty. But with he’s off his home in Finland to work on his green card, this debut will have to wait a little longer.

The big question at night will be in the middle of the field. While Gregos was away, Dotson, Jacquery Hayes and Will Trapp ramped up their play, especially with Trapp having some great matches as a deep playmaker. If Greguš can sometimes show more skill than Dotson or Hayes, Heath has yet to figure out how to play with him to the best of his ability or who to play with. In his absence, Lone’s midfield hasn’t always been the same quality, but he’s definitely been doing better, so it will be interesting to see how Gregosh returns to the squad. Strong play from the playmaker midfielder(s) is especially important against San Jose who can often easily open their defense with a quick opening pass into attack.

Regardless of the level of play or the end result, for many the highlight of the night will be their last chance to see Chris Wondolofsky in person at the Allianz Arena. Wondo announced his retirement before the 2020 season, deciding to come back one last time in 2021. Often off the bench this season, the MLS legend and powerful San Jose would end his career as one of the most prolific and consistent goalscorers in league history, holding all records League goals approx. No matter what the night brings, fans can hope for one last chance to witness some of Wondo’s stubborn greatness.

Availability:

MNUFC:

Robin Laud – Out (Other)

Roman Mitaner – Out (Other)

San Jose Earthquakes:

Matt Bersano – outside (left knee)

Luciano Epicassis – Doubtful (right thigh)

Carlos Fierro – Doubtful (left thigh)

