Watch the volcano – volcanoes in Canada, eh?





Happy Canada Day / Bonne Fête du Canada! While some of our previous Volcano Watch articles have had a July 4 USA theme, this year we’re taking this opportunity to make sure readers know that our neighbors to the north have volcanoes, too – including potentially active ones.

On the island of Hawaii, active volcanoes such as Kilauea and Mauna Loa are well known to residents, and may also have heard of other volcanoes on the mainland United States, including Mt. Saint Helen of Yellowstone.

Many people may not realize it, but the same chain of volcanoes – the Cascade Volcanic Arc – that includes volcanoes such as Mount Rainier, Mount St. Helens, and Lassen Peak along the western coast of the United States extends as far as the Canadian border. Volcanoes do not care about international borders!

The Garibaldi Volcanic Belt (GVB) is the (mostly) Canadian extension of the falls, and includes Mount Garibaldi, Mount Caylee, and Mount Meagher in Canada, and Mount Baker and Glacier Peak in the United States.

Closest to the US-Canada border, the communes lie south of Vancouver, British Columbia, on the deposits of Mount Baker located in Washington State. Therefore, while the volcano itself is located in the United States, in the event of an eruption, the area near Vancouver could still be affected by hazards such as mudflows and ash fall.

North Vancouver, and unlike many of their southern cousins ​​which are cone-shaped volcanoes, Canadian volcanoes in the GVB are complex mountains made up of all kinds of volcanic features, many of which have been eroded by glaciers.

Mount Meijer had the most significant recent eruption—only about 2,400 years ago, it experienced an eruption very similar to the 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption, complete with an ash plume, lava flows, and lava flows.

But just because GVB’s volcanoes haven’t erupted for many years doesn’t mean they can’t erupt again – Mount Meger has hot springs and emits volcanic gases including carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, indicating continued molten heat. A small seismic swarm occurred in 2014-2015 to the south of Mt. Meger as well.

To the north in the province of British Columbia and in the Yukon where the most recent Canadian volcanoes have occurred, in volcanoes such as Mount Edesa, the Crocodile Lake volcanic complex, and others. Many of those eruptions were basaltic lava, so they looked very familiar to us in Hawaii.

Around the year 1700, Tseax Cone in the Northern Cordilleran Volcanic Province (NCVP; formerly the Stikine Volcanic Belt) underwent a period of volcanic activity with a large flow of lava. The nearby community of Nisga’a First Nations was devastated by explosions. At least two villages were destroyed by the flows, and the gases from the volcano killed up to 2,000 Nesqa residents. A volcanic eruption is believed to be the most serious geological disaster in Canada.

More recently, only about 150 years ago, the Lava Fork – also in the NCVP – produced the most recent eruption documented in Canada. Lava flowed from the volcanic cone and across the Alaskan border, blocking the Blue River. It is not known that a volcanic eruption has been seen, but the flows have been mapped and dated. Similar to what we see at Hawaiian volcanoes, pāhoehoe lava erupted from both the Lava Fork and Tseax Volcanoes and created many lava tubes and even tree molds.

There were reports from miners of a more recent eruption in November of 1898 in the NCVP’s ​​Ruby Mountain – the New York Times even broke the news! – But no geological evidence was ever found.

In 2007, Nazco Kon, the easternmost volcano in the Anaheim volcanic belt that hasn’t erupted in about 7,200 years, suddenly experienced a swarm of more than 800 small earthquakes in three weeks. Hawaii’s volcanoes often experience many earthquakes, but the area near Nazco-kun has not experienced any recorded earthquakes before. The swarm has been interpreted as resulting from the injection of new magma into the lower crust.

Although Nazco did not eventually erupt in 2007, and nothing else has erupted in Canada in over 100 years, there are many volcanoes that could still erupt there in the future. If and when a volcanic eruption occurs, it will surely be a new phenomenon for Canadians – they don’t have the full experience of living with volcanoes like those of us in Hawaii!

For additional information on volcanoes in Canada, see https://chis.nrcan.gc.ca/volcano-volcan/index-en.php.

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates.

Volcano activity updates

Kilauea does not explode. USGS Volcano Alert Level in ADVISORY (https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/volcano-hazards/about-alert-levels). Kilauea updates are released weekly.

No surface activity at Kilauea volcano has been observed by field crews or webcam images since May 23, 2021. Earthquakes have slowly increased in recent weeks in the summit area, with gradual summit swells continuing over the past several months and several deflation and inflation cycles over the course of the week the past. Sulfur dioxide emission rates remain slightly high. It is possible that the Halema’uma’u opening will resume the eruption or that Kilauea will enter a longer period of calm before the next eruption. For more information on Kilauea’s current monitoring, see https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/monitoring.

Mauna Loa is not erupting and is still at volcano alert level. This alert level does not mean that a volcano eruption is imminent or that progression to an eruption from the current level of disturbance is certain. Mauna Loa updates are released weekly.

Last week, about 172 small-scale earthquakes were recorded below Mauna Loa. GPS measurements show low rates of distortion in the summit region over the past week. Gas concentrations and fumarole temperatures at both the summit and in the sulfur cone of the Southwest Rift Zone remain stable. Webcams do not show any changes to the landscape. For more information on current monitoring of Mauna Loa, see: https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mauna-loa/monitoring.

There have been three events with three or more reports in the Hawaiian Islands over the past week: a 3.0-magnitude earthquake 1 mile south-southwest of Pahala at a depth of 22 miles on June 29 at 3:04 p.m., a 3.0-magnitude earthquake 1 mile South Pahala at a depth of 21 miles on June 27 at 6:01 a.m., and earthquake of 3.1 on the Richter scale 1 mile southeast of Pahala at a depth of 20 miles on June 26 at 10:05 a.m. BST.

