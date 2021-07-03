Orange County firefighters to aid Florida condominium rescue efforts – Orange County Registry





Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Service are being sent to aid the ongoing rescue effort in Surfside, Florida at the site of an apartment complex that partially collapsed last week, killing at least 22 people while 126 others are still missing.

OCFA firefighters are part of a team of search and rescue professionals that includes employees from the San Diego, Sacramento and Oakland fire departments. Governor Gavin Newsom approved the deployment of the search and rescue team after the Federal Emergency Management Agency requested support, said the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, which manages task forces statewide.

Capt. Than Nguyen, a ministry spokesman, said two OCFA construction specialists were preparing Friday to fly to Florida, while the OCFA battalion commander has been working at the collapse site for the past week.

Nguyen said construction professionals are trained to determine if a building is safe to work in, usually after a fire, earthquake or other disaster. The battalion commander who is already in Florida assists as a support team member.

The Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium near Miami Beach, collapsed suddenly in the early morning hours of June 24. Search and rescue teams have been combing the rubble ever since.

Rescue teams pulled the remains of a 7-year-old girl from the wreckage Thursday evening. Authorities said she was the daughter of a Miami firefighter and another victim.

Authorities on Friday evacuated a 156-unit apartment building after inspectors deemed the Crestview Towers building in North Miami Beach to be structurally and electrically unsafe. This building, located at 2025 northeast of 164th Street, about seven miles from the South Champlain Towers, was built in 1972.

The city of North Miami Beach had announced a building review after the Champlain Towers collapse. The mayor of Miami-Dade County also called for an audit of buildings 40 and older to ensure they comply with the local rehabilitation process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

