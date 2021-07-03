Venus earthquake detector: NASA develops a balloon that can monitor earthquakes!





Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have successfully used balloons to detect earthquakes in the deserts of California. Now, they are looking into the possibility of applying the same technique in studying seismic activity on other planets, such as Venus.

The Voice of America published this experiment to test whether such balloons could be brought to Venus to explore the planet’s seismic activity. The report further stated that NASA has prepared plans for future missions to Venus.

NASA carried out the experiment in July 2019 when strong tremors hit the area around Ridgecrest, California. The 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on July 4 of that year, the US National Geological Survey reports. Other strong tremors affected the area in the following days, with aftershocks totaling 10,000 aftershocks in the following six weeks.

seismic detector venus? NASA JPL-Caltech study aims to launch balloon probes at Venus

Researchers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology flew instruments mounted on high-altitude balloons into the region to make the first-ever balloon-based detection of a natural earthquake. The researchers’ ultimate goal was to test the innovation of their next project, Venus, in which balloons with attached scientific instruments could hover over the surface of a fantastically hostile planet and possibly detect “earthquakes.”

The experiment involved four large solar-powered balloons designed to float to altitudes between 18 and 24 kilometers. The researchers enclosed scientific instruments such as barometers that measure changes in air pressure. These scales are used to track sound waves that are emitted from beneath the surface during earthquakes and aftershocks.

Read also: NASA chooses Venus as the next space exploration mission

Analysis of the seismic activity of a rocky planet, such as Earth, will allow researchers to discover more about how the planet evolved into its current state.

Then researchers from NASA and the California Institute of Technology succeeded in detecting the California earthquake. An article on NASA’s website on July 22, 2019, revealed that highly sensitive balloon-mounted barometers identified low-frequency sound waves caused by an aftershock on Earth.

In their study published in Geophysical Research Letters, the NASA-Caltech team notes that a similar technique could lead to unraveling the mysteries of Venus’ scorching surface temperatures that cause enough blisters to melt lead — with atmospheric pressure that can crush a submarine.

Venus is roughly the size of the Earth, and it has been modeled as having enjoyed a hospitable environment in the distant past. The planet has since turned into a very hostile world — how this happened is a fact NASA scientists want to know.

NASA’s JPL-Caltech probe analyzes the interior of the planet through seismic waves

To determine this, these scientists need to know what’s inside the surface of Venus by measuring seismic waves. Study co-author Dr. Jennifer S. Jackson, William E. Leonard Professor of Mineral Physics at Caltech’s Seismic Laboratory revealed in a Space.com report that similarly, understanding Earth’s interior — how it behaves in relation to the surface, how it cools, where life exists — can It is achieved by “analyzing seismic waves that cross regions as deep as the Earth’s inner core.”

While studying seismic activity could be possible on other planets like Venus using this method, Dr. Jackson also emphasized that such an analysis would be challenging. “…the harsh environment of Venus requires us to investigate new detection techniques.”

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology have been developing the balloon-based method since 2016. With this technology, seismic waves are converted into sound waves and data is collected from the Earth’s interior into the atmosphere. These sound waves can then be analyzed from the air in the same way they are analyzed from Earth, according to a NASA article report.

Related article: Russian simulation finds life can exist on Venus where microorganisms thrive in their harsh environment

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itechpost.com/articles/106226/20210703/venus-earthquake-detector-nasa-develops-balloon-monitor-venusquakes.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos