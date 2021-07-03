Black Cold War plagued by a strange earthquake bug عل





While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bugs are unfortunately very common, the latest ones baffle fans of large-scale game modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players are always quick to share when something goes wrong with their game, and Reddit is the easiest way to find those complaints. However, one of the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bugs is particularly bizarre, seeing a player suffer an “earthquake” in their match.

Based on the requirements that must be met for the bug to occur, it appears that it will be limited to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Combined Arms and Multi-Team game modes. Boat users must specifically be on the lookout, which means Sanatorium and Armada are where the alleged earthquakes are likely to occur. Those who command a naval ship must try to find a hiding place whenever they hear that a napalm strike is also coming.

Keep scrolling to continue reading Click the button below to start this article in a quick view.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Confirms Next Feature Addition

Posted by Reddit user sirquick88, the clip sees their screen go off after their gunboat is destroyed. As soon as they appear on one of the ships in the Armada, their screen quickly vibrates for several seconds. More than just light motion, the camera moves so violently that it’s hard to tell what’s going on. Switching weapons does not affect the bug, and it continues even after the player has jumped from the edge of the ship. Even when driving the boat, the vibration continues, although it dies after a few seconds.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players at the moment seem divided over this flaw, with some finding the earthquakes funny. Reddit users Acypha and zorojuro call it “fun” and “clumsy” respectfully, while the other loves how it only lasts a few seconds. Similar to Actual Quake due to its brevity, some seem fine with the bug as it doesn’t break the game. After all, players affected by the bug can wait for it to appear until it stops. At the same time, others argue that this defect is a symptom of a larger problem.

Reddit user EmptyBrook describes the game’s camera shake as “ridiculous,” a claim that sees them get the highest comment. UnmaskedGod dismisses that claim, saying that the vibrations caused by the Strafe Run series from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War make the game “unplayable” as such, players desperately need to mitigate the game’s screen shake. While this earthquake bug is limited to certain maps and modes, extensive vibration issues are pervasive throughout the game.

With 2021 Call of Duty billed as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2.0, we hope you don’t take everything from Treyarch’s latest title. If that happens, players may vent their frustration about screen flickering for two years in a row.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Why Call of Duty: Vanguard should distance itself from Black Ops Cold War

Overwatch 2: Why Brigitte deserves a boost

About the Author Richard Warren (1409 articles published)

A lifelong fan of games and comics who loves to write about everything in nerd culture… and has a little addiction to prizes and achievement hunting.

More from Richard Warren

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/call-duty-black-ops-cold-war-screen-shake-bug/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos