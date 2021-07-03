More phreatomagmatic eruptions were recorded at Tall





State volcanologists raised alert level 3 over Taal Volcano on Thursday, July 1 after it released a one-kilometer plume of steam and magma. Photo courtesy of Philvocs

Four short bursts have been recorded at Taal Volcano since it was placed below Alert Level 3, according to state volcanologists.

The volcanic eruptions, which lasted no more than two minutes, occurred at 6:26 p.m., 7:21 p.m., 7:26 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in its 8 a.m. bulletin published on Friday, July 2. 41 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

These eruptions also produced short, flowing plumes that rose 200 meters above the main crater lake.

PHIVOLCS also recorded 29 volcanic earthquakes including one blast-type earthquake, 22 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, and two three-minute volcanic earthquakes.

“High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide and steam-rich plumes were observed that rose up to 3,000 meters and drifted to the southwest and southeast of the main Taal crater,” she said.

“In addition, Fogg was seen over Taal Volcano and adjacent areas,” she added.

PHIVOLCS warned that magma rising from the crater of Taal Volcano could cause an “explosive volcanic eruption.”

“At alert level 3, magma erupting from the main crater can lead to an explosive eruption,” she said in her post.

The agency stressed the need to ban entry to the island of Tal Volcano, as well as to high-risk areas in Batangas.

“The public is reminded that the entire island of Taal Volcano is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry to the island as well as to the high-risk Agoncillo and Laurel farms must be prohibited due to the dangers of lava-density currents and a volcanic tsunami that strong eruptions must occur,” PHIVOLCS said .

“All activities on Taal Lake should not be permitted at this time. We advise the local communities around the shores of Taal Lake to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against ash flying in the air and prepare calmly for a possible evacuation in case of intensification of disturbance.”

On Thursday, July 1, Taal Volcano below Alert Level 3 after the main crater “generated a dark, short-lived phreomegmatic plume 1 km high” from 3:16 PM to 3:21 PM

Alert Level 3 indicates that a “hazardous volcanic eruption is possible within days to weeks”.

Early Friday morning, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said more than 1,000 people had been evacuated in Batangas after the Taal Volcano turmoil.

According to the agency’s 5 a.m. report, a total of 1,392 individuals or 345 families are staying in evacuation centers.

Thirteen districts in Batangas were affected by the explosion including Población and Centurisan in San Nicolas. Gould, Poso Poso, Bogan West, and Bogan East in Laurel; Subic Elaya, Baniaga and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo; abacai at tal; Luyos and Boot in Tanauan City; and San Sebastian in Balletti.

For her part, Malacañang said she is watching Taal Volcano closely.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Taal following the thermal eruptions that occurred at Taal volcano,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Friday.

He also said that the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development 4-A (Calabarzon) has prepared stocks of food packages worth 1.4 million pesos and 11 million pesos of non-food items for the affected population.

“We are asking residents in areas around Lake Volcano to remain vigil, take precautionary measures, and cooperate with their local authorities if an evacuation is needed,” said Roque. n

Rachel Mendiola

Rachel Mendiola is a writer and reporter for the Asian Journal. You can reach her at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asianjournal.com/philippines/across-the-islands/more-phreatomagmatic-bursts-recorded-in-taal/

