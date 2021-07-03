President Bukele announced that ARENA headquarters will become a gym for young athletes





The announcement came after the government deployed a large number of policemen to intervene in the building where the ARENA party headquarters operates, in order to confiscate assets under the so-called Taiwan issue.

After the domain extinction measures were carried out yesterday by the authorities of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Civil Police (PNC) at ARENA Headquarters. In San Salvador, the Salvadoran president, Neb Bukele, confirmed that the said property will be used as a “gym for young athletes,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In the same announcement, Bukele stated that the $2.9 million owed to the party in political debt, seized as part of the operation, would be used to reconfigure 15 schools, though he did not specify which educational centers he was referring to or the amounts required. for every.

You can read: The government uses more than 100 police officers to confiscate assets from ARENA

In addition, he confirmed that with other assets seized from the party, as well as 17 confiscated cars and bank accounts, “a fund will be created for the families of Las Colinas victims”, in the Santa Tecla area. It was one of the hardest hit areas in the country due to the January-February 2001 earthquake.

In yesterday’s proceedings, the Prosecutor General, imposed by the ruling party, Rodolfo Delgado; The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, and the Director of Police, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, along with other police chiefs.

According to Delgado, this is one of the legal measures that have been proposed in order to “take back” the money that the governments of China and Taiwan donated to El Salvador. He said the total amount was $3.9 million. ARENA members, including former presidents Elias Antonio Saca and Francisco Flores, were prosecuted for diverting nearly $10 million to partisan activities, said to have come from a donation from Taiwan due to the 2001 earthquake.

For its part, the party leadership published a statement hours after the procedure, in which it highlighted that “El Salvador faces an imminent danger towards a dictatorship,” noting that both President Bukele and the imposed deputy, and “the police are intent on him.” They are trying to divert attention from acts of corruption associated with the current government, all this in order not to “confront the Salvadoran people and the international community”.

See: Conan Castro, Carolina Recinos, Walter Araujo and Pablo Anlecker top Engel’s list of corrupt officials

The statement also asserted that the party’s headquarters had been “kidnapped and threatened with the aim of silencing us”, thus urging the president to “show his face” and dismiss government officials referred to in Engel’s list.

In the text, ARENA also emphasizes that the institution is not limited to the walls of the headquarters or building, while calling on the international community to be aware of what is happening on Salvadorian soil. And he concludes: “We will remain a political opposition force.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://amicohoops.net/president-bukele-announced-that-arena-headquarters-will-become-a-gym-for-young-athletes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos