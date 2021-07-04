Summary: Minnesota United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2





Brent Kallman and Ramon Abella scored back-to-back goals for the Loons to give the homers the lead after Cowell’s first opener, but Minnesota couldn’t see the three-point result as Kikanovich surprised the raucous Allianz fans by settling a late equaliser.

Earthquakes jumped to the top just 15 minutes into the competition when Cristian Espinosa grabbed the ball from Minnesota’s Buckeye DeBase on the right and charged the ball into the penalty area. The Argentine then found alert Coyle with a cross when Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller bounced off his streak, sending the homegrown 17-year-old into the open net.

San Jose managed to withstand a flurry of pressure from the hosts in the aftermath of the opener, but finally broke at halftime as Minnesota equalized through Kalman. The central defender fired a powerful shot into the net from a difficult angle after Emmanuel Reynoso’s corner kick deflected to new player Franco Fragaban, who made a sporty move to provide assistance with an overhead kick.

With two substitutions made by coach Adrian Heath in the first half, Lones came out strong to start the second half, and almost led with another wave of chances just after the start of the second half. The first came from a laser shot by Abella on goal, but was saved by San Jose goalkeeper GT Marcinkowski. Then Farajabani narrowly missed a little later with a close shot that kept him off the post.

Minnesota will find its credit in the green light, however, after Chase Jasper won a penalty in the 67th minute. The defender was awarded the penalty by referee Michael Radchuck in Video Review after he ruled that Judson fouled in the San Jose area. It formed Abella with the look of the penalty kick, which Marcinkowski initially took, but the Argentine striker capitalized on the rebound.

This lead would continue until the 82nd minute, when Kikanovic scored the equalizer with his first MLS goal. The 21-year-old got a feed from Shea Salinas and beat Miller with a stinging finish from inside the area, to seal a 2-2 score that would still have been the final, with Minnesota’s Hasani Dotson having a last-gasp chance. Paul Marie line.

