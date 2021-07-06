4.1 earthquake strikes 54 miles from Billings





Did you feel it this morning? Just after five o’clock, an earthquake occurred in our area. We got a call early asking if we felt it because the caller did and she was in the Musshell area.

The US Geological Survey reported that it was “at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles below the epicenter”. Some slight vibrations could be felt in the Milestone area which was only 17 miles from the epicenter. I doubt the Milestone skyscrapers shook or swayed. Now here, at Cat Country Studio, in the tallest freestanding brick building in America, we were a little anxious.

I’m not sure how many building inspections have been done here, but the good news is that it shouldn’t have caused any damage. I don’t like the phrase “no harm should have been done.” If you are walking downtown, which is more dangerous than an earthquake, check all the cracks in the mortar in this place. As you all know, I love dogs, which is a good thing because one day we might wake up with a German Shepherd licking our face. Outside of the Hibjin Lake earthquake, I’m not sure what was the biggest earthquake in our area, but this one was pretty close to rest. 54 miles from Billings.

Oh God, what next? We are already dealing with a drought of epic proportions, and now we are going to tackle it with earthquakes? I have to tell you, I don’t have earthquake insurance either. Although I must tell you, a huge tsunami heading from Fort Peak on my way would be welcome now.

LOOK: Stacker has ranked the costliest climate disaster in recent decades in the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damage, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list begins with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused nearly $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover more than fifty most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newstalk955.com/too-close-for-comfort-4-1-earthquake-hits-54-miles-from-billings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos