September 2021 Deadline for Extension of Permits and Development Orders in Accordance with the COVID-19 Emergency and State Law | Bilzin Somberg





This is a follow-up to our clients’ previous alerts regarding potential permit extensions and development orders based on the Governor’s COVID-19 emergency. On April 27, 2021, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-94, which extended the state of emergency originally declared by Executive Order 20-52. A copy of the executive order can be viewed here. The Governor did not extend Executive Order 20-52, and accordingly, the state of emergency declared under Executive Order 20-52, as extended, expired on June 26, 2021.

As a reminder, the state has classified the coronavirus crisis as a “natural emergency,” which is defined in Florida laws as “an emergency caused by natural events, including, but not limited to, hurricanes, storms, floods, and severe waves.” Or drought or earthquake.” This interpretation allows for charging for certain permits for the duration of the emergency declaration and for up to six months in addition to the fee period (which can be extended based on future states of emergency declared by the Governor).

This latest Executive Order extended the emergency until June 26, 2021. Under Section 252.363 of Florida laws, the holder of a permit or other authorization has ninety (90) days after the end of the emergency to notify the issuing authority of its intent to exercise the fees and extension granted by law. The original Executive Order 20-52 was issued on March 9, 2020, and now covers a total of 474 days. This allows permit or permit holders to seek an extension of 474 days in addition to six (6) months. Accordingly, the deadline for notifying issuers of the extension and fees is September 24, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/september-2021-deadline-to-extend-7727284/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos