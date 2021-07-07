Could a Florida apartment collapse happen in the Bay Area?





SAN FRANCISCO, CA (Crowns) – The collapse of a condominium complex in Surfside Florida has raised concerns about something similar happening here in the Bay Area.

Probably the Millennium Tower, which is now undergoing a structural upgrade due to its sinking and curvature. But structural engineer Ronald Hamburger, who has been monitoring the tower settlement since 2014, says: “The settlements that the Millennium Tower lived in did not endanger its stability and safety.”

As he says, “The Millennium Tower is built to exacting standards for earthquake resistance and is a much tougher form of construction than typical Florida buildings.”

Structural engineers agree that California buildings generally have an impact on others because they are designed to withstand earthquakes.

“Here in California, we have to design for seismic loads and be very large and create a structure that is more robust from a side-loading perspective than most of the United States,” said Emily Guglielmo of the Federation of Structural Engineers of Northern California.

But construction experts say structures built more than 30 or 40 years ago are still a concern.

“We definitely need to worry about those soft-story apartment homes, these are troubling, some old concrete structures that look like what collapsed in Florida, when you have aging infrastructure that deteriorates over time,” UC Berkeley said. Professor of Structural Engineering Khaled Muslim.

In 2015, a balcony collapse in Berkeley killed 6 people. Since that time, new legislation has called for more regular inspections, and improved construction.

But most agree that homeowners and their associations must remain vigilant.

“The board of these people at HOA should be vigilant as to whether they can see tell-tale signs of problems with water entering corrosive areas and a salty environment combined with water intrusion that can lead to catastrophic failures and general damage,” said Tom Miller. Attorney homeowners associations that components and apartment buildings.

Experts say just as we’ve seen more regulation after the Berkeley crash, we’ll likely see the same once the cause of the crash in Florida is identified.

