No change after Monday’s earthquake





(BIVN) — Kīlauea volcano is currently not erupting and no changes were observed after yesterday’s 5.2 magnitude earthquake north of the Waipiʻo Valley, scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Tuesday morning.

“No surface activity has been observed by field crews or in webcam images since May 23, 2021,” the USGS said.

Monday’s earthquake, which was felt by residents as far away as Kawashi, said Ken Hoon, an HVO scientist, “related to the stress caused by the weight of the island on the ocean’s core crust and mantle.” “These earthquakes are relatively common and are not directly related to volcanic processes.”

Although Kīlauea is currently quiet, scientists note that seismic activity at the summit has slowly increased in recent weeks. USGS wrote:

Slope gauges have recorded two cycles of deflation and inflation over the past week, along with continued gradual inflation. Continuous inflation was also recorded by the Summit instruments of the GPS. However, the tilt pattern and GPS movements indicate that the center of inflation may have shifted slightly to the southern part of the caldera. Earthquakes have increased slowly in recent weeks, although they have not yet reached the levels seen immediately prior to the December 2020 eruption.

The US Geological Survey said no unusual activity was observed in the East Rift Zone.

Scholars have reiterated that it is possible that the Halema’uma’u vent resumes an eruption or that Kīlauea enters a longer period of calm before the next eruption. Kilauea is currently at ADVISORY alert level.

